Russell Wilson Sends Message to Drew Brees After Thumb Surgery

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees had surgery on his injured thumb on Wednesday. The procedure confirmed that he will likely miss six weeks of action for the Saints, making it a tough pill to swallow after last season.

This also means he won’t be able to play this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, something that quarterback Russell Wilson is not happy about. The Seahawks signal-caller was recently on West2EastEmpire and he sent a message to Brees.

“You are my favorite quarterback to ever play the game just by watching you over the years,” Wilson said. “I really appreciate who you are and what you stand for. You opened doors for me. Praying that you heal up.”

What Wilson said about Brees is not a surprise. Last year when Brees passed Peyton Manning’s all-time passing yards record, Wilson talked about how Brees has been an inspiration for him.

“He’s been probably the biggest inspiration in my life in terms of watching a quarterback and how he plays the game,” Wilson last year according to Seahawks Wire. “I have a lot of respect for him.”

Going to miss you out there Sunday @DrewBrees. Prayers up! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7r4kZCdJEa — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 18, 2019

Once Brees got finished with the procedure on his thumb, he posted a photo on social media to show that it was a success.

“Step 1 Complete…successful surgery. This is my attempt at giving everybody a [thumbs up],” Brees wrote in the caption of the image.

On Sunday when the Saints took on the Los Angeles Rams, Brees injured his thumb when it hit the helmet of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. He had to leave the game and backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took over. The Saints ended up losing to the Rams 27-9.

Brees ended up tearing a ligament in his thumb and after getting a second opinion, he decided to have surgery.

“I’m confident in the surgery that will take place and will dedicate myself to the rehab process to get back as quickly as I can,” Brees wrote in a text to ESPN’s Ed Werder after making the decision to have surgery.

If Brees’ injury heals at the pace expected, he could return in Week 11 when the Saints host the Atlanta Falcons. As for the time being, the Saints will go with either Bridgewater or Taysom Hill as the starting QB.

Brees is known as one of the best to ever play the game. Along with having the record for most passing yards in a career, Brees has thrown for over 520 touchdowns and he led the Saints to a Super Bowl win 2009.