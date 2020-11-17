Drew Brees Sends Message to Fans After Suffering Rib and Lung Injuries

✖

Drew Brees might miss some time after reportedly suffering a collapsed lung and multiple rib fractures in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. However, the former Super Bowl MVP is letting his fans know that everything is going to be okay. Brees recently went to Instagram to send a message to the New Orleans Saints community, telling them he'll be back on the field sooner than many think.

"Who Dat Nation: I’ve got the best medical team in the world...will be back in no time!" Brees said in the post which had a photo of his children as he begins his rehab. There are reports of Brees being put on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least three games. Either way, it's very unlikely the 41-year old quarterback plays this Sunday when the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints recently annoucned they will have an update on Brees later this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees)

"I'll make sure on Wednesday we kind of list his practice status and everything else," Saints head coach Sean Payton said. If Brees can't go, the Saints will star Jamies Winston. On Sunday, Winston took over for Brees in the second half and completed six of 10 passes for 63 yards in the team's 27-13 win. He recently told reporters that he will be ready to go if he gets the start.

"I just prepare the same way that everyone else prepares on this team," said Winston, the former No. 1 overall draft pick who started for Tampa Bay for five seasons. "I try to give everybody my all. I try to be right there with Drew along the way, watching film with him and preparing with him. So, I felt like I went out there and I was prepared to lead this team. And I'm happy that my teammates had my back. And they went out there and executed well, and things went our way."

Brees has been having a strong 2020 season, completing 73.5% of his passes for 2,196 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Saints are currently 7-2 on the year and are tied with the Green Bay Packers for the top spot in the NFC. The Packers have the tiebreaker over the Saints as they beat them in a head-to-head battle in Week 3.