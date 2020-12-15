Watch: Drew Brees Sends Inspiring Video to Fan With Cancer

✖

Drew Brees just made one fan very happy. The New Orleans Saints quarterback recently sent a heartfelt video to Brian Fraser, a producer for CFRA which is a news/talk radio station in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Fraser has cancer and is a lifelong Saints fan. CFRA reached out to the Saints organization to see if Brees could send Fraser a quick video.

"Keep fighting, keep the faith, just know there's a lot of people that care about you and a lot of people rooting for you here," Brees says in the video. Fraser went to Twitter last week to reveal he has been dealt "the worst hand possible." He didn't share any details about his health, but the tweet led to him getting a message from the Super Bowl champion.

Get the kleenex ready. NFL quarterback @drewbrees sends well-wishes to CFRA's @brianpfraser, telling him to "keep fighting" after Brian revealed earlier this week that he's been dealt a serious setback in his cancer battle @Saints @NFL https://t.co/EbYG7uT3Em pic.twitter.com/by91brrrPT — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) December 11, 2020

"2020’s been a rough year, for all of us," Fraser wrote. "I thought it couldn’t get worse. Today it did. Way worse. I don’t want to divulge too much this time, but it’s safe to say I’ve been dealt the worst hand possible. Still trying to wrap my mind around it. We’ve been given a chance, and you had better believe we’re gonna try and make the best out of it. I love you all. I love you greatly. The love you’ve shown us means more than I can ever express."

In the video, Brees went on to tell Fraser he hopes the Saints can make a run at the Super Bowl as the regular season comes to an end. "Hopefully we'll keep making a run at it at here towards the end of the season," Brees said. "Keep cheering for us...it's good to know we got 'who dat' fans up in Canada."

Brees has missed the last four games as he's dealing with 11 fractured ribs and a punctured lung. He is now eligible to return at any time from injured reserve. Next Sunday, the Saints will host the Kansas City Chiefs and need to win in order to keep up with the Green Bay Packers for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.