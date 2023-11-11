Dozens of New York Racehorses Killed After Suspected Arson

A 32-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with arson and other felonies after setting fire to a horse barn in New York that tragically resulted in the death of over 24 thoroughbreds. In Nichols, New York, about an hour or two south of Syracuse, the New York State Police said they responded to a structure fire at the Tioga Downs Casino complex in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to TMZ.

In a devastating fire that claimed the lives of more than two dozen horses in a horrific manner, the NYSP reports that one person was injured in the blaze while trying to save the animals. Additionally, thousands of dollars worth of damage were also caused by the fire."Over two dozen racehorses died in the fire," NYSP said. "One person who entered the burning barn in an attempt to save horses suffered second-degree burns and was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for treatment."

First thoughts go to the defenseless animals who rely on us that this never happens. @tiogadowns this morning what is "suspect" right now as to how it started. A total loss of both equine life and all that goes with it. pic.twitter.com/TAy43euAaX — Harness Horses Uncovered (@HRUncovered) November 9, 2023

State police also offered condolences to "individuals and families that lost their beloved animals during this tragic incident." In the course of its ongoing investigation, the NYSP discovered that the fire was intentionally set, and Boyd H. Fenton was identified as the suspect and arrested.

There are a number of criminal charges that have been filed against the Pennsylvania native, including third-degree arson, third-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and criminal mischief in the second.

PETA was quick to condemn Fenton's allegations after his arrest, and a spokesperson for the organization was quoted as saying: "The despicable individual who allegedly set fire to a barn at Tioga Downs harness track, killing multiple horses, must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

"PETA calls for cruelty-to-animals charges to be included and thanks the New York State Police for swiftly apprehending a suspect. We don't know what would motivate anyone to do something so awful except insurance fraud or pure malice. The suffering of the horses who were burned alive is almost unimaginable, and these animals, as the victims, must be considered in any prosecution."

A video of the fire that showed the completely destroyed structure, with fire officers still attending to the structure's ruins, was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Harness Horses Uncovered. In the aftermath of the tragic incident, a GoFundMe page was set up in an attempt to raise money for the Tioga Downs Horsemen. A $50,000 target was quickly reached, and as of Friday afternoon, the total stood at just short of $100,000.