Coach Doug Pederson Says ‘Eagles Will Win’ Game Against Cowboys

Following a 24-22 loss to the New York Jets, the Dallas Cowboys are now sitting at 3-3 and are tied for the NFC East lead with the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a team that was expected to run away with the division, but now Eagles coach Doug Pederson sees an opportunity for his team to take control when they win next Sunday.

Monday morning, Pederson did a spot on Sports Radio WIP in Philadelphia. During a discussion about his team losing to the Minnesota Vikings, the coach took a moment to express confidence in his players. He also appeared to guarantee victory over the Cowboys.

“We’re going down to Dallas, and our guys are going to be ready to play,” Pederson said. “And we’re going to win that football game, and when we do, we’re in first place in the NFC East, we control our own destiny, we’re right where we need to be.”

As Pederson explained, the Dallas Cowboys are “reeling too.” The team that once started 3-0 has since lost games to the New Orleans Saints, the Green Bay Packers, and the New York Jets. The Cowboys are no longer riding high and are instead dealing with comments about Jason Garrett’s future.

After viewing the tape of Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, Pederson sees multiple opportunities for his team to get better and ultimately reign victorious against a division foe. In response to a comment that he sounded confident, the coach explained that he has to be confident, especially with news that some of his injured defensive backs may return to the field.

Interestingly enough, Pederson wasn’t overly excited about people in the media and on social media running with his quote about defeating the Cowboys down in Dallas.

“I didn’t guarantee a win against the Cowboys this morning on WIP, I just voiced confidence in my team,” Pederson said, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Enquirer.

Whether or not this statement was a guarantee is irrelevant at this moment. Pederson said the words that could be taken a number of ways, which will only anger the Cowboys while firing up his own team. Will Dallas use this quote as “bulletin board material” to achieve victory at AT&T Stadium, or will the Eagles justify the comment with a big performance?

The answer to this question will be provided when the two NFC East teams face off during Sunday Night Football on NBC. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. EST.