ESPN NBA Analyst Doris Burke Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Doris Burke is the latest sports journalist to test positive for coronavirus. On Friday, the ESPN NBA analyst was on The Wojo Pod and he told ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski she contracted COVID-19. Burke discussed her symptoms, her experience in the hospital and her recovery.

“I did test positive for COVID-19 and basically my first symptoms looking back on it was March 11 which was the day I was broadcasting Denver at Dallas which was obviously when Rudy Gobert tested positive,” Burke said on the podcast. Burke said it took several days for her to get the test results back. When she got the call from the health department, she revealed the next step.

“So the delay of the test results allowed me to wrap my mind around the idea that I did have this. I basically was in my own bedroom, by myself, for 2 weeks away from my daughter and her fiance. My daughter was the one cooking me meals, bringing me everything and we’re gonna continue the social distance. I am out of my room. thank God.”

Burke, 54, has been with ESPN since 1991. During that time, she has worked as an analyst as well as a courtside reporter. Along with her work in the NBA, Burke also covered the WNBA during her time with ESPN. She played college basketball at Providence College and she was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 1999.

As Burke mentioned, she first noticed the symptoms on March 11 which is also the same day the NBA suspended the season due to Gobert testing positive. There have been other players to contract COVID-19 including Kevin Durant and two unnamed Los Angeles Lakers players.

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the league said in a statement on March 11.

“At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena. The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus epidemic.”

The U.S. now has the most cases of coronavirus in the world with over 81,000.