Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With Tweet About Athletes Kneeling for National Anthem

President Donald Trump is continuing to speak out against players kneeling during the national anthem, and he's sparking plenty of controversy with his remarks. A vocal opponent of the peaceful protest, which has been ongoing for years, the president, in a tweet early Tuesday morning, slammed players who are choosing to take a knee, saying that it is more than just himself that is unhappy.

People are not happy that players are not standing for our National Anthem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

Kneeling as a form of protest began in 2016 when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat and later knelt during the anthem. The protest became more widespread this year following the police killing of George Floyd, a death that prompted global protests against police brutality and systemic racism. The protest has since spread across the sports world, with NHL, U.S. Soccer, MLB players, and more taking knees during the national anthem, something that has sparked outcry from the president and several others.

The president's most recent Twitter comment, unsurprisingly, sparked a vibrant response on social media. Along with people criticizing the president for being against the peaceful protest, others commented on how the president should focus on other topics, namely the coronavirus pandemic and the crisis it has caused. Keep scrolling to see what people have to say about the president’s remarks.