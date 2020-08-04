Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With Tweet About Athletes Kneeling for National Anthem
President Donald Trump is continuing to speak out against players kneeling during the national anthem, and he's sparking plenty of controversy with his remarks. A vocal opponent of the peaceful protest, which has been ongoing for years, the president, in a tweet early Tuesday morning, slammed players who are choosing to take a knee, saying that it is more than just himself that is unhappy.
People are not happy that players are not standing for our National Anthem!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020
Kneeling as a form of protest began in 2016 when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat and later knelt during the anthem. The protest became more widespread this year following the police killing of George Floyd, a death that prompted global protests against police brutality and systemic racism. The protest has since spread across the sports world, with NHL, U.S. Soccer, MLB players, and more taking knees during the national anthem, something that has sparked outcry from the president and several others.
The president's most recent Twitter comment, unsurprisingly, sparked a vibrant response on social media. Along with people criticizing the president for being against the peaceful protest, others commented on how the president should focus on other topics, namely the coronavirus pandemic and the crisis it has caused. Keep scrolling to see what people have to say about the president’s remarks.
NOBODY is THINKING ABOUT THIS!
The *only* person thinking about who is/isn't standing during the National Anthem is Trump! How is this in anyway relevant to what is going on in the country right now? There are so many issues impacting people's livelihoods - this isn't one!— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) August 4, 2020
I’m happy that players have the right to kneel for the anthem. As Americans we should all be happy that they still have this right.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 4, 2020
I think people are more unhappy that 155,000 Americans have died, and the fact you care so little.
But people ARE happy that today is #ObamaDay! Here's a clip of him going down stairs for you to envy. pic.twitter.com/jr0UNov98E— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 4, 2020
people are not happy that they're out of work and a pandemic is raging and grandma is on a ventilator and their unemployment benefits were just cut. only fools and buffoons obsess over some song that's played before sports— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 4, 2020
If you think they’re mad about that ... wait until you learn about the many Black lives taken at the hands of police.— Sam Bishop-Strand (@SamBStrand) August 4, 2020
I am not happy about the 150,000+ deaths from COVID19 and how you are responsible for ignoring the warnings from experts last year. And for pulling scientists out of China and for shutting down the pandemic response team that Obama set up. You are a total failure.— Nancy Robinson🌊🌊 (@nancyyourfriend) August 4, 2020
I'm perfectly fine with it because even though you try to turn it into a patriotic thing, it has NOTHING to do with the flag or the anthem. It is quietly protesting police brutality. Perhaps you could try to, oh idk, do something about thousands of ppl dying?— Carol 🖤💛 (@gemi6615) August 4, 2020
People are not happy that 155K Americans have died and 30 Million are unemployed due to your incompetence and negligence.🤡— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) August 4, 2020
I served in the US Navy, fought for this country and I took an oath to Support and Defend the Constitution of the United States. Players kneeling is their constitutional right of Freedom of Expression.— Todd J (@toddjay82) August 4, 2020
Whether you or I or anyone agrees with it or not, it is their right and I will support and defend that right for any individual because it is their right to do so. You can’t pick and choose what to support and defend. You do so as a whole.— Todd J (@toddjay82) August 4, 2020
Good thing our veterans fought for their right to do so, you remember the same veterans you claim to love so much but consistently propose budget cuts that will obliterate their economic security all to pay for tax cuts for millionaires and corporationshttps://t.co/mMcTJJmHNI— Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) August 4, 2020
People are not happy that you are president and that 150k plus have died too— eric larson (@larsoer) August 4, 2020
They’re also not happy about more than 150K dead Americans due to the Trump Virus.— Eric F (@ericdomr) August 4, 2020
People are dying from Covid! Can you focus on that first?— Slay Bible (@StylesSlayyed) August 4, 2020