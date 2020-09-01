Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With Tweet Slamming 'Highly Political' NBA: 'Stand Tall for Our Country and Our Flag'
Donald Trump has sent another message to the NBA about kneeling during the national anthem. On Tuesday, Trump went to Twitter to express his frustration with NBA players boycotting games and kneeling during the national anthem. He then had a message for football when it returns and baseball as it has one month left to play this season.
"People are tired of watching the highly political [NBA]," Trump wrote. "Basketball ratings are WAY down, and they won’t be coming back. I hope football and baseball are watching and learning because the same thing will be happening to them. Stand tall for our Country and our Flag!!!" This is not the first time Trump has called out the NBA. Last week during a press conference, Trump blasted the NBA for the protests of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.
"I don't know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad. Because I think people are a little tired of the NBA, frankly," Trump said. "But I don't know too much about the protest. But I know I know their ratings have been very bad. And that's unfortunate. "They've become like a political organization and that's not a good thing. I don't think that's a good thing for sports or the country." Here's a look at social media weighing in on Trump's tweet.
You have embarassed the office of the president SIR!— Greg Graham 🌊🌊🌊 (@atouchofsnark) September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
It's crazy how NBA players and coaches are basically publicly mourning and grieving in front of us on live television every night. Oh and they're still playing high-intensity basketball at the highest level. The guts are immeasurable.— Josh Bowe (@Boweman55) August 31, 2020
The "ANGRY MOBS" the Republicans are using to SCARE Americans are as FICTIONAL as the "CARAVANS" they tried to SCARE Us with during Midterm Elections, then we NEVER HEARD about them AGAIN
The "ANGRY MOB" of 2020 is the "CARAVAN" of 2018 & NO ONE is FALLING FOR IT
63 Days 🗳️— The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) September 1, 2020
Narrator Morgan Freeman: Bruce indeed wont be watching. #BLM— Lance Oceanside 😷 (@KevinTreichel) September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
While I agree with some of what you said, basketball ratings are down 46% from a few years ago, playoffs down 28% from last year. This will affect what the players are paid, and we all know that’s their priority 🤷♂️— swandusky (@swandusky1) September 1, 2020
Trump is more comfortable with police officers taking a knee on George Floyd’s neck than he is with African American NFL players taking a knee on the field.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 1, 2020
We are just so proud of President Trump!
Standing strong for America!— MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) September 1, 2020
Totally disagree. Not only will the ratings come back but they’ll be higher than ever as soon as next season starts and Aron Baynes is playing again.— SunOfficial Aron Baynes Fan Club (@BaynesFanClub) September 1, 2020
People are tired of watching the highly political @realDonaldTrump. His ratings are WAY down, and they won't be coming back. I hope @HouseGOP @SenateGOP are watching and learning because the same thing will be happening to them. Stand tall for our country and vote them out!!!— Gale Turner Strong (@GaleTStrong) September 1, 2020
Since Trump and his allies enjoy tweeting out videos, here's one for them.
Unlike their videos, this one hasn't been improperly manipulated. In fact, we all saw it with our own eyes pic.twitter.com/BPE24ehOMU— Paul the other one, it's got bells (@paulcshipley) September 1, 2020