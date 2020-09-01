Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With Tweet Slamming 'Highly Political' NBA: 'Stand Tall for Our Country and Our Flag'

Donald Trump has sent another message to the NBA about kneeling during the national anthem. On Tuesday, Trump went to Twitter to express his frustration with NBA players boycotting games and kneeling during the national anthem. He then had a message for football when it returns and baseball as it has one month left to play this season.

"People are tired of watching the highly political [NBA]," Trump wrote. "Basketball ratings are WAY down, and they won’t be coming back. I hope football and baseball are watching and learning because the same thing will be happening to them. Stand tall for our Country and our Flag!!!" This is not the first time Trump has called out the NBA. Last week during a press conference, Trump blasted the NBA for the protests of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

"I don't know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad. Because I think people are a little tired of the NBA, frankly," Trump said. "But I don't know too much about the protest. But I know I know their ratings have been very bad. And that's unfortunate. "They've become like a political organization and that's not a good thing. I don't think that's a good thing for sports or the country." Here's a look at social media weighing in on Trump's tweet.