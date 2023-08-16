Country Singer Chris Young Shows off 60-Pound Weight Loss

Country singer Chris Young underwent a dramatic weight loss transformation. A mirror selfie shared by the 38-year-old country star on Instagram Tuesday showed off his weight loss of 60 pounds. The picture shows Young nearly shirtless in a baseball cap, revealing his defined abs and arms as he poses. "This year has been dedicated to a lot of work on myself. Music wise AND in the gym," he wrote for the caption. "Still not done, but down 60 pounds so yeah… Gonna leave this here #cheers #fitness motivation."

In addition to the mirror selfie, Young shared a post-workout selfie on Instagram three days earlier. He earlier posted a picture of his gym buddies posing with him for a pre-show workout. "Shoutout to everyone at @planetfitness in West Chester, OH for the pre show workout today! #letsgo," he captioned the photo.

Young told PEOPLE in January about the secret behind his intense weight loss process over the past few months, a process that began in early fall. "I've been cooking my own food a lot more," he said. "I wasn't taking the time to [cook for myself]. I'm also working out a little bit more."

Having recently shared his slimmer figure, the "I Want To Be" singer has also recently released a new single in July, titled "Young Love & Saturday Nights," which contains a music sample from David Bowie's "Rebel Rebel." Additionally, Young has been busy touring this summer, and he is currently on tour for the remainder of the year with performances in Idaho and Nevada. During December, he will be performing a show in Las Vegas.

In the past year, Young combines his skills as both a musician and a producer to garner seven nominations at the Academy of Country Music Awards, including album of the year and single of the year. The 57th Academy of Country Music also honored him with the most nominations in 2022. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, Young spoke about the support he's received from fans. "It means the world. It's just one of those things where you put music out, you hope people fall in love with it," he said. "So it's been really cool."

Young isn't the only country star in the past year to go on a significant weight loss journey. Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney revealed in October of 2022 that he had lost 50 pounds after incorporating walking and weights into his fitness regimen, eating a healthy diet, and reducing alcohol consumption.