Donald Trump Blasts NBA's Jacob Blake Protests, Calls League 'Political Organization'

Donald Trump is not happy with what the NBA is doing right now. On Thursday, the President was asked about the league protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man from Wisconsin. Trump said he knew little about the protest but then started attacking the league.

"I don't know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad. Because I think people are a little tired of the NBA, frankly," he said via Daily Mail. "But I don't know too much about the protest. But I know I know their ratings have been very bad. And that's unfortunate. "They've become like a political organization and that's not a good thing. I don't think that's a good thing for sports or the country."

Trump has yet to comment specifically on the Blake shooting, which has led to protests and violence. When talking about the violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the city where the shooting took place, Trump said: "We will put out the fire. We will put out the flame. We will stop the violence very quickly." As for the NBA, the players are looking for justice as Blake was shot by officers seven times while attempting to enter the driver's side of his vehicle. There have been many NBA players who have been outspoken on the shooting, but Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers got very emotional when sharing his thoughts on the incident.

"It's amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back," Rivers said. "It's really so sad. Like, I should just be a coach. I'm so often reminded of my color. It's just really sad. We got to do better. But we got to demand better. The protest in the NBA began when the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. It then led to the NBA postponing all three games scheduled for Wednesday and players coming together to speak out against racism. Players were even considering canceling the season to focus on racial and social injustice. However, the league will move forward with the season, and the games will resume likely this weekend. The NBA's decision led to the WNBA postponing its three games on Wednesday. Major League Baseball also postponed three of its games including the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds.