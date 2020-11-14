Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein Ripped for Wasting Senate Time Congratulating Lakers and Dodgers

Vice President-elect and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) sparked criticism on social media recently. The pair passed resolutions congratulating the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers on their championship titles. The resolutions were more symbolic in nature, but people expressed unhappiness with the two due to the timing. The COVID-19 numbers are spiking across the nation, along with concerns about a mandatory lockdown. "My heartfelt congratulations to the Los Angeles Lakers for winning the 2020 NBA Championship," Harris said in a statement. "In a season like no other, the unmatched determination and passion that these exceptional players demonstrated have made the City of Los Angeles and State of California so proud." Many people around the country celebrated the championship victories, but the social media users expressed anger after Harris and Feinstein passed resolutions doing so. The people on Twitter and other platforms said they wanted the U.S. Senate to focus on more important issues.

it seems impossible that there wasn't at least one person on her staff who was like "hey guys, we sure this is the time" and i would absolutely kill to hear the ten minutes spent shouting them down — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) November 12, 2020 pic.twitter.com/xiaW6zB1eL — Nick Andert (@NickAndert) November 12, 2020 When Feinstein tweeted about the Lakers and Dodgers winning their respective championships, as well as the resolutions congratulating the teams, people responded with a wide variety of memes. Several used animated Gifs of people dry heaving to showcase their displeasure while others delivered more direct messages. Specifically, they alleged that the two politicians are the type of people that would see someone struggling and would react by changing the subject to something "more positive." These messages continued as more people saw Feinstein's tweet.

everywhere in America is a month away from being NYC in April and this is what they waste time on — Jaylen Brown Stan Account (Joe Cusack) (@joebos617) November 12, 2020 For me the best part is the JUST IN, like 'this is what you've all been anxiously waiting for right??' — The Porge: Election Year (@dodgyaf) November 12, 2020 Were the resolutions an immense waste of time? Several people on social media expressed this opinion after reading Feinstein's tweet. They said that the country is on the brink of disaster and that the congratulatory messages won't make an impact in the lives of those struggling.

Just gonna rearrange these here chairs on the sinking ship, don't mind me — Leta Powell Drake stan account (@kmascia) November 12, 2020 We're a bad country and we deserve all the bad things that happen to us. — MisterBenjaminPaulDavidson (@BenjaminPaul) November 12, 2020 There were many social media users expressing frustration after reading about the new resolutions congratulating the Lakers and Dodgers. They expressed the opinion that the United States of America is doomed and that this situation was only the latest example. "everyone knows the more laws you pass, the better," one person added to the conversation while expressing irritation on Twitter.

I am a life long die hard Dodgers fan and this tweet enraged me. As a constituent of yours, I'd rather see a little proof that you're pushing back on the election fraud INSANITY being disseminated across every media channel by the GOP and maybe, you know, dealing with COVID?! — It's A Mess (@misoan3) November 12, 2020 THIS is important? — Paul Aman🌊 (@pauleaman) November 13, 2020 With Feinstein and Harris passing the resolutions to congratulate the two California franchises, several Twitter users opted to respond by bringing up numerous issues in the country. Some said that the debate about voter fraud should take a bigger priority while others repeatedly mentioned the ongoing pandemic.

Say what ??? You gotta be kidding me ??? #SNL skit ?? You folks are becoming too old for this job. I realize the double standard, if you support current situation. But you may be COMPLETELY out of touch madam.....🤦🏻‍♀️ — HORSES & HOWARD (@zenyatta_queen) November 13, 2020 Ayo someone run against her. Anyone. Pls. Dianne sucks booty, she's got to go Dont wait for her to retire bc she won't. Remove her by voting. — chicaaa (@saramii3) November 13, 2020 A common response to Feinstein and Harris was that people didn't know what was actually real life anymore. They said that this tweet was actually an SNL skit and that someone fake had taken over Feinstein's account. Others just pleased with voters to get Feinstein out of office.

Holy this is the most out of touch thing I've ever seen. Democrat or Republican, the government doesn't care about you — Electoral College Dropout (@SBElikeswords) November 13, 2020 Definitely something you should hinge your entire next election on. "Senator Feinstein, the senator with the bravery to boldly stand with the dodgers and lakers to recognize their championship during a global pandemic." — Fictional Foundation (@Core_Carbon) November 14, 2020 Regardless of political affiliation, there were several Twitter users expressing anger after reading Feinstein's tweet. They said that these resolutions were just the latest example showing that the government doesn't actually care about the populations. Many people reiterated this opinion while asking for a stimulus check or a coronavirus vaccine.