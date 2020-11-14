Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein Ripped for Wasting Senate Time Congratulating Lakers and Dodgers

By John Newby

Vice President-elect and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) sparked criticism on social media recently. The pair passed resolutions congratulating the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers on their championship titles. The resolutions were more symbolic in nature, but people expressed unhappiness with the two due to the timing. The COVID-19 numbers are spiking across the nation, along with concerns about a mandatory lockdown.

"My heartfelt congratulations to the Los Angeles Lakers for winning the 2020 NBA Championship," Harris said in a statement. "In a season like no other, the unmatched determination and passion that these exceptional players demonstrated have made the City of Los Angeles and State of California so proud." Many people around the country celebrated the championship victories, but the social media users expressed anger after Harris and Feinstein passed resolutions doing so. The people on Twitter and other platforms said they wanted the U.S. Senate to focus on more important issues.

When Feinstein tweeted about the Lakers and Dodgers winning their respective championships, as well as the resolutions congratulating the teams, people responded with a wide variety of memes. Several used animated Gifs of people dry heaving to showcase their displeasure while others delivered more direct messages. Specifically, they alleged that the two politicians are the type of people that would see someone struggling and would react by changing the subject to something "more positive." These messages continued as more people saw Feinstein's tweet.

prevnext

Were the resolutions an immense waste of time? Several people on social media expressed this opinion after reading Feinstein's tweet. They said that the country is on the brink of disaster and that the congratulatory messages won't make an impact in the lives of those struggling.

prevnext

There were many social media users expressing frustration after reading about the new resolutions congratulating the Lakers and Dodgers. They expressed the opinion that the United States of America is doomed and that this situation was only the latest example. "everyone knows the more laws you pass, the better," one person added to the conversation while expressing irritation on Twitter.

prevnext

With Feinstein and Harris passing the resolutions to congratulate the two California franchises, several Twitter users opted to respond by bringing up numerous issues in the country. Some said that the debate about voter fraud should take a bigger priority while others repeatedly mentioned the ongoing pandemic. 

prevnext

A common response to Feinstein and Harris was that people didn't know what was actually real life anymore. They said that this tweet was actually an SNL skit and that someone fake had taken over Feinstein's account. Others just pleased with voters to get Feinstein out of office.

prevnext

Regardless of political affiliation, there were several Twitter users expressing anger after reading Feinstein's tweet. They said that these resolutions were just the latest example showing that the government doesn't actually care about the populations. Many people reiterated this opinion while asking for a stimulus check or a coronavirus vaccine. 

prevnext
0comments

Several people showed their frustration with Harris and Feinstein using sarcastic comments on social media. They said that resolutions congratulating the Lakers and Dodgers would pay their bills and put food on the table. Although some people also used the tweet as an opportunity to toe the party line and argue about whether Democrats or Republicans are destroying the country. These angry discussions continued as more people responded to Feinstein.

prev
Start the Conversation

of