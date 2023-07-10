Disgraced Sports Doctor Larry Nassar Reportedly Stabbed Multiple Times in Florida Prison

Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times in a federal prison in Florida, The Associated Press reports. Two people familiar with the altercation told the news outlet that the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Wildwood, Florida. Nassar was reportedly in stable condition on Monday. He was reportedly stabbed in the back and the chest.

Nassar is currently serving time after being sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists. He admitted to sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Separately, he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Several athletes, including Simone Biles, testified that over the course of his sexual abuse, they told adults what had happened but it went unreported. More than 100 women collectively sought more than $1 billion from the federal government for the FBI's failure to stop Nassar after agents became aware of the allegations against him in 2015. He was arrested by Michigan State University police in 2016. The university agreed to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who were assaulted by Nassar. USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee made a $380 million settlement.

A final appeal from Nassar was rejected by the Michigan Supreme Court in June 2022. Attorneys for Nassar said he was treated unfairly in 2018 and deserved a new hearing because Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina called him a "monster," among other remarks. "I just signed your death warrant," she said at the time of his 40-year sentence. Michigan Supreme Court admitted it had "concerns" over the judge's conduct but noted that she stuck to the sentencing agreement worked out by lawyers on the case. "We decline to expend additional judicial resources and further subject the victims in this case to additional trauma where the questions at hand present nothing more than an academic exercise," the court said.