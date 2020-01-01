Dion Phaneuf Marks New’s Year’s Eve With Rare Photos With His Wife, ‘The Ranch’ Star Elisha Cuthbert

Tuesday night marked the end of 2019 and the beginning of a new decade of life. This was a momentous occasion that caused many celebrity couples to head out on the town. 14-year NHL veteran Dion Phaneuf, however, opted to spend time at home with his wife, Elisha Cuthbert. He even posted rare photos of himself with The Ranch star as they waited for 2020 to begin.

As photos on Instagram showed, the happy couple opted for a quiet night in to celebrate New Year’s Eve. They weren’t out in Times Square or turning heads in Los Angeles. Phaneuf and Cuthbert were simply enjoying married life.

“Health and Happiness to everyone in 2020,” Phaneuf wrote in the caption of one photo that showed Cuthbert kissing his cheek. Despite staying at home, the couple did celebrate with some decorations. They wore festive hats that read “Happy New Year” and had dots and stars.

This quiet, little celebration at home actually fits with the trend of the relationship between Phaneuf and Cuthbert. The two have opted for private celebrations in the past, including their wedding.

Back in 2013, the pair tied the knot in Summerfield, Prince Edward Island. The ceremony was held in a quaint, little church and away from prying eyes. Although some tour buses filled with fans did try to grab a peek of the high-profile couple while maintaining some distance from the ceremony.

A three-time NHL All-Star, Phaneuf is currently a free agent in search of a new team. He spent the 2018-2019 seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, playing in his 1,000th career game. However, the team bought out the final two years of his contract amid a rebuilding process, making the veteran an unrestricted free agent.

As he explained to Sportsnet, Phaneuf has no plans to retire, and he even celebrated the new year by getting in a workout. He is well aware that the final year in Los Angeles was his worst statistically with only 80 shots and six points, but Phaneuf said over the summer that it wouldn’t affect his future in the NHL.

“One bad year is not going to define me,” Phaneuf said in July. “I know I’ve got lots of hockey left.”

Whether or not this opportunity comes to fruition in 2020 remains to be seen. For now, however, Phaneuf will simply spend time celebrating the new year with Cuthbert.

(Photo Credit: Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)