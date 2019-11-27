Dez Bryant Takes Shot at Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett During Game Against Patriots

Dez Bryant may no longer be a member of the Dallas Cowboys, but he still wants the team to do well and doesn’t like it when they are losing. When he watched the Cowboys struggling against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Bryant went to Twitter to express his frustrations with head coach Jason Garrett. The play that stood out for Garrett (and every Cowboys fan) was the field late in the fourth quarter. Instead of going for it and trying to tie the game, Garrett decides to kick a field goal to cut the Patriots lead to four. That didn’t work because the Patriots were able to secure the win.

“What I see from the game so far… Dallas has the better players but New England has the better coaches and game plan,” Bryant wrote on Twitter.

The interesting about this is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one the same page as Bryant. It’s unlikely that Jones looked at Bryant’s Twitter account, but he did express his frustrations with the coaching staff after the game.

“Special teams is a total reflection of coaching,” Jones said. “To me, special teams is 100 percent coaching. It’s 100 percent coaching. It’s strategy.

“It’s having players ready. … Special teams is nothing but coaching. Special teams is effort. Special teams is savvy. Special teams is thinking.”

Jones continued and said coaching is one of the big reasons the team is now 6-5 instead of 7-4.

“This is very frustrating,” Jones added. “It’s frustrating just to be reminded that some of the fundamentals of football and coaching were what beat us out there today. … With the makeup of this team, I shouldn’t be this frustrated.”

As far as Garrett goes, he knows the team has to play better moving forward and it starts with the coaching staff.

“We always can coach better. We always can play better,” Garrett said, “That’s the way we look at it. We can always learn from our experiences. Certainly, there were some good things in the game we can build on and there’s plenty of stuff we need to correct as we go forward.”

The Cowboys could use a player like Bryant who is looking to get back in the NFL after suffering an Achilles injury when he was with the New Orleans Saints last year. Bryant was a member of the Cowboys from 2010-2017 and recorded 531 receptions, 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.