Former Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Looking to Return to NFL, Will Contact Teams in 2 Weeks

NFL fans could be seeing Dez Bryant back in the league very soon. On Wednesday, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver went to Twitter to announce he’s looking to make an NFL comeback after missing the entire 2018 season. Bryant said he will contact teams in two weeks to see if there’s any interest.

“I’m not trying to go nowhere and be a starter on a team I want to contribute because I know I will be able too… I’m feeling good… in two weeks I’m going to reach out to teams and see what happens…. let’s go X,” Bryant wrote on Twitter.

After being cut from the Cowboys during the 2018 offseason, Bryant signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints in November. However, the Oklahoma State alum tore his Achilles tendon two days after signing and he season came to an end before it began.

There could be some interest in Bryant if he’s 100 percent healthy. Earlier this year, Josina Anderson of ESPN said that teams were keeping an eye on Bryant and see if he was ready to play.

“I know a few NFL teams have been reaching out, inquiring about his progress,” she said. “Last I heard, he was looking stronger on his 10-15 yard bursts and looking more comfortable with his curl and intermediate routes when he has to stop and plant with no pain on the Achilles during that motion,”

Before signing with the Saints, Bryant put together a strong eight-year career with the Cowboys. Since 2010, Bryant has recorded 531 receptions, 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and he was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2014, which was his best season as he registered 88 receptions for 1,320 yards and 16 touchdowns. That would be the last time Bryant would record a 1,000-yard season because injuries would plague him the next two year. He would play in all 16 games in 2017 despite injuring his ankle in Week 9, but he did not post a 100-yard game. He finished the year with 69 receptions, 838 yards and six touchdowns.

With eight weeks remaining in the 2019 season, there will be a few teams that need an offensive weapon like Bryant in order to make a playoff push. So it’s likely we could see Bryant on an NFL field in the near future.