Dexter Rentz Jr., University of Louisville Football Signee, Killed in Saturday Night Shooting

✖

Ocoee High football player and Louisville signee Dexter Rentz Jr. died on Saturday night after being shot. Orlando police confirmed the news on Sunday. Rentz was one of four people shot late Saturday night, but he was the only victim that has died from his wounds.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the police responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:19 p.m. on Saturday night. The incident occurred in the area of Elese Street and Deerock Drive. The Orlando Police Department detained one person driving away from the area. However, the OPD later confirmed that this was not related to the incident.

I'm sitting here staring at your picture wishing I didn't get that call. @DexterRentz was a young man full of positive energy and good vibes who always had a smile on his face. He will be truly missed by his family & everyone who ever met him. #RIH 2 #RatPaksFinest pic.twitter.com/yZ6gopQw2o — Coach Rat (@KeiwanRatliff) April 26, 2020

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz. He was a great young man who had a contagious personality and was able to light up a room with his smile," said Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield in a statement. "He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time."

Prior to the OPD confirming the news of Rentz's death, several players and coaches posted tributes on social media. Ocoee teammate Lovie Jenkins, who also signed with Louisville in December, wrote: "Forever I gotcha brotha" on Twitter. A local trainer named Aaron Jones also wrote about this incident's impact and how violence in Orlando is taking "too many lives."

"I got the phone call today about some sad news about the loss of one of my [nine] guys that have signed on to play college football," Ocoee assistant coach Henry Anderson wrote in a Facebook post. "Not only [have] I lost a good kid but lost a brother."

Rentz spent his time at Ocoee as a cornerback and slot receiver. He drew considerable attention as a sophomore, registering five interceptions in one game of varsity action. Rentz scored 15 touchdowns during the 2019-20 season and received offers from more than 20 FBS programs. He opted for Louisville and had plans to take an official recruiting visit to Louisville on May 10 in order to enroll in the university.