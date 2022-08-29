Desmond Howard Talks Best College Football Fanbases for 2022 Season (Exclusive)

Desmond Howard is preparing for another college football season with ESPN's College GameDay. And with him and the rest of the crew traveling across the country each week, the Michigan Wolverines legend has seen his share of passionate fanbases. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Howard revealed some of the best fanbases in college football as the 2022 season kicks off.

"I have a unique perspective because with GameDay... Oftentimes during the season, we get to go off the radar, so to speak, and we get to visit those fanbases that don't get a lot of attention," Howard exclusively told PopCulture. "And so, I've been to Fargo, North Dakota, for North Dakota State. I mean, I would put that fanbase up against just about any other fanbase in the power five schools. Went to Pullman, Washington, and the Cougars flag has been like a mainstay behind us for who knows how many years and to watch Washington State and that fan base... That fan base, not only the way they support their team but the way they supported our show that early in the morning. It was bananas."

Howard went on to talk mention fans of the Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes. But the fans that stand out to him are those that don't get a lot of attention."They love their team, and they're just as crazy as some of these other fan bases that you hear about a lot... In a good way too, in a good way. Because there are fan bases in college football we would consider the Philadelphia Eagles version of college football fans. You know what I mean? It's college football's version of the Eagles fans, who... They can get kind of rowdy."

To help celebrate college football fans, Howard has partnered with Modelo to offer one fan a chance to win a $100,000 "salary" prize for being a Full-Time Fan. Fans got to Modelo's website to enter the contest, and the winner gets to go the to College Football Playoff National Championship game in Los Angeles where Howard will present them with their "salary" prize.

"It's all about the fighting spirit of the fans," Howard said.." And we all love the fans and what they bring, not only college football as a sport, but College GameDay, too, as a show. Because our show runs off of that energy that the fans... That they provide. So, I'm excited to partner up once again with Modelo to recognize the top Full-Time Fan."