Derrick Lewis Arrested Ahead of UFC Fight Night Main Event

Derrick Lewis, a mixed martial arts fighter who competes in UFC, was arrested in Houston on Tuesday for allegedly driving 136 mph in a 50 mph zone, according to ABC 13. Lewis allegedly passed a member of law enforcement while weaving in and out of traffic and making unsafe lane changes. He was charged with reckless driving but was released from custody the same day. Lewis was given a $100 personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27.

Lewis' arrest comes a few days before he takes on Jailton Almeida in a UFC Fight Night main event bout in São Paulo. The fight will take place on Nov. 4 at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera. Lewis, who is known as "The Black Beast," is coming off a win against Marcos Rogério de Lima at UFC 291 in July. He won the match via knockout and extended the UFC record for most knockout wins with 14. The win was big since he lost his last three fights. The victory also earned Lewis an eight-fight contract extension with UFC.

In an interview with Telecomasia.net, Lewis talked about fighting in Brazil for the first time. "Of course I will have some surprises, but I can't tell you about them, otherwise it won't be a surprise," he said. "It will be something they've never seen before." Lewis was then asked if he has a special celebration planned if he wins his match on Nov. 4. "I don't know, I never plan these things in advance," Lewis revealed. "You have to get there first and get in the right mood and of course, you have to win first and then we'll see."

Earlier this year, UFC president Dana White showed praise for Lewis despite losing to Serghei Spivac at UFC Fight Night. "I have a lot of respect for Derrick Lewis," White told MMA Junkie. "I love the guy, and he got manhandled tonight. Spivac looked really good. He made a big statement tonight." White was then asked if the loss hurt his stock with UFC. "(It doesn't hurt his stock) with me," White said. "I love the guy. I love him. So he's not going anywhere."