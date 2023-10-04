UFC Hopeful Learns She's Pregnant Days Before Biggest Fight of Her Career

Corinne Laframboise was ready to compete for a UFC contract. However, the Canadian mixed martial arts (MMA) star was pulled from her match against Rainn Guerrero scheduled for Sept. 5 at Dana White's Contender Series after discovering she is three months pregnant, per MMA Mania. On Sept. 2, Laframboise went to Instagram to share a sonogram image of her child and sent a message to her fans.

"Wednesday, during the last blood test which was to confirm that everything was OK to leave for the fight of my life; Someone* decided it was going to be different," Laframboise wrote. "We learned that I was 3 months pregnant!!! A huge surprise for you and us!!! This training camp will have been really different. Having not had sparring since August 2022 (following an ear injury), I allowed myself a few weeks at the start of camp before returning. When I thought I was OK to start, I sprain my ankle and can't walk/move as I would like for 7-8 weeks = no sparring (except 2 at the end of camp to test the ankle). I tell myself that life is doing things well. We are more than HAPPY with the news."

In an interview with BBC Sport Laframboise talked about the phone call she received from her doctor letting her know she is pregnant with twins. "I was in the car waiting for my fiance and it was like the entire world stopped – we didn't expect it," Laframboise said. "I was like: 'What the hell? Twins!?' The day after we did the scan to see if there was a baby or a mistake [by the doctor], and there was one baby. We heard the heartbeat, we saw the two arms, two feet. And [now] we know it's a girl. And she's healthy, no problem."

Laframboise, who is the reigning flyweight champion of the Abu Dhabi-based promotion UAW Warriors, also talked about revisiting the opportunity to compete in the Contender Series in the future. "I cannot tell you right now," she said. "I want to focus on the baby, and what's going to happen. In the best-case scenario, maybe I can continue to fight. I know that I'm made to be in the UFC. I'm strong enough to be there, I like to finish people in the first and second round, I give a good show, I'm really marketable."