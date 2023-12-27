Denver Nuggets Star Aaron Gordon Bitten by Dog on Christmas, Suffers Injuries

Denver Nuggets player Aaron Gordon suffered lacerations to his face and right hand after being bitten by a family dog on Christmas Day, according to ESPN. The team announced that Gordon, who needed 21 stitches, "is in good condition" but will remain from the team indefinitely as he recovers. The Athletic first reported the news.

"He's hanging in there," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after practice Wednesday. "Obviously, a very traumatic experience and the most important thing I told him is that you take as much time as you need. We're a family — wins, losses, and when people go through tough times like Aaron's going through right now.

"We have his back. We love him. We're here for him. So whenever he's able to come back, we're going to open our arms up and embrace him. I told all the guys to make sure they're reaching out to him, to make sure he's never feeling like he's on an island."

Gordon, 28, is averaging 13.6. points and 6.9 rebounds this season. The Nuggets are off to a 22-10 start to the 2023-24 season and looking to win its second straight NBA Championship. During the Nuggets' championship run last year, Gordon averaged 16.3 points and 6.6 rebounds.

"We need him to heal inside and out," Malone said. Going through something like that is not something you come back from easily. That's something where you have to heal from the physical, but you also have to heal from the mental and what you just kind of went through. We want him back. We know we're better off with him. But I want to support Aaron Gordon and make sure when he comes back, he's ready to come back and play at the level that we know he's capable."

Gordon was selected No. 4 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2014 NBA Draft. In his seven seasons with the Magic, Gordon averaged 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds. He was traded to the Nuggets in March 2021. In an interview with Michael Porter Jr. on his Curious Mike channel this month. Porter was asked if he would ever settle down.

"Yeah, for sure," he replied, per Complex. "I'll definitely settle down. In ten years, yeah. I think I'll be married in five years. ... I've been in the NBA since I was 18, so I grew up in this. I've seen the ins and outs, I've done this, that, the third. It's exhausting. Being in the streets is exhausting."