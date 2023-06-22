Deion Sanders to Undergo Emergency Surgery

Deion Sanders is getting ready to have surgery on Friday. The Colorado Buffaloes football coach said in a video on Thursday that he is having surgery to relieve clots in both of his legs. This comes after Sanders revealed that his left foot could be amputated, but he shared an update in the video and said that "there is no talk of amputation" for his left foot despite significant blood flow issues.

"The doctors were just telling me, worst comes to worst, this was going to happen," Sanders said in Thursday's video, per ESPN. "But I believe in staying right so we never have to take that left." Sanders has been dealing with health issues over the last couple of years. In 2021, the former NFL star was hospitalized after complications from surgery to repair a dislocated toe. The was the head coach of Jackson State at the time and missed three games as well as underwent additional surgeries, including the amputation of two toes.

Sanders said if the procedure is successful, he can have the two remaining toes repaired. Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones shared the news on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and revealed that Sanders will have the surgery early Friday morning. "I had a chance to talk to him this morning," Jones said, per TMZ Sports. "I said, 'Man, I hope they don't have to cut off your d—.' That's what I told him. I said, 'Bro, it would be bad if they have to cut off your d—, bro. Just cut the leg off.'"

Sanders was named the head coach at Colorado in December. He spent the last three seasons at Jackson State and led the Tigers to two Celebration Bowl appearances. "I want our kids in a relaxed atmosphere and I want them to have fun, but it's hard to have fun when you're not winning," Sanders said during his introductory press conference at the time. "So we're going to create a winning atmosphere. That's number one. We're going to get young men in here as well as coaches and staffers in here that are committed to excellence, that are committed to winning, that then you don't even fathom the word 'lose.' I love what I do and I do what I love."