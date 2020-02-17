Daytona 500: Ivanka Trump’s One-Word Tweet Sparks NASCAR Fan Reactions

Ivanka Trump had a one-word response to her father’s Daytona 500 entrance on Sunday, and fans are still weighing in. After the president swooped into the first race of NASCAR season this weekend, the commentary has hardly stopped on social media. His daughter and White House adviser Ivanka has not escaped the discourse.

“Epic!” Ivanka wrote of her father’s Daytona 500 entrance on Sunday. She included an American flag emoji and the hashtag “Daytona Donald” as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The president came into the event first on Air Force One, with his pilot dropping to an altitude of just 800 feet over the crowd. After landing at a nearby airport, he then entered the Daytona International Speedway in the presidential limousine, nicknamed “The Beast” for its high-security construction.

“The Beast” took President Trump on a few laps around the racetrack before getting things started. He served as grand marshal for the event, which was ultimately delayed due to rain later in the afternoon.

Of course, given the president’s impeachment and other scandals throughout his career, just about everything he does comes with a helping of controversy. That applies to his daughter as well, since many Americans question her appointment as a White House adviser.

This weekend’s events were no exception, briefly taking over Twitter as users pulled the issues in all directions. Here are some of the hot takes doing laps online on Sunday.

Sarcasm

seriously? Epic? You do know that it was postponed due to rain, right? And that daddy left before it even began?

But yea, Princess Bubblehead, EPIC!! whoowhooo!!!! YAY!!!

Good grief how do you even remain upright? — 🌊Sheryl Lynne 45#ImpeachedForLife (@shossy2) February 17, 2020

Some perceived sarcasm in Ivanka’s “epic” tweet, and they responded in kind. They complained that the president’s pageantry caused the rain delay by putting the race behind schedule, or else said that Ivanka had no real appreciation for racing.

Jared Kushner

must have been a Kushner idea then… Daytona 500: Ivanka Trump Has One Word to Say About NASCAR Race Amid Dad Donald’s Appearance https://t.co/FGCSETHsjU #SmartNews — Democracy Muse (@democracymuse) February 17, 2020

One user remarked that the president’s visit to the Dayton 500 “must have been a Kushner idea” since Ivanka had just one word to say about it. NASCAR organizers said that they worked with the White House to arrange for the presidential visit, but did not say who they talked to. There is no word on whether Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner had anything to do with it.

Melania

She looks thrilled. pic.twitter.com/Oc4MhE5DyK — April Jean Crook (@Jeanjeancrook) February 16, 2020

As always, some users gauged everything by First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka’s stepmother. Melania wore a stony expression in Daytona, hidden behind over-sized sunglasses.

Lapsed Viewers

I watched NASCAR for the first time in 18 or so years. Great work NASCAR and President Trump. Oh, and you too Ivanka. https://t.co/zIDDdws87A — Kenneth Dickerson (@kkd1982) February 17, 2020

Not all responses to Ivanka were negative, as some users said they returned to NASCAR for the first time in years. Lapsed fans tuned in to see the sitting president initiate the race.

‘Not All NASCAR Fans’

Daddy’s campaign manager post lies and has to delete it. Believe it or not Ivanka not all Nascar fans love your daddy. — MSPEGGY (@mspeggy50) February 17, 2020

Conversely, some active NASCAR fans felt they had to defend their sport, saying not everyone who watched it shared the same political views. Many said that they opposed President Trump, and Ivanka by extension.

Fake Fan

Ah, yes; Ivanka pretends to be a NASCAR fan…

“Heavy rain has caused NASCAR to postpone the 2020 Daytona 500 after just 20 laps completed Sunday. The organization announced the race will pick up Monday at 4 p.m. ET from Daytona International Speedway.”



Epic! Ivanka is a moron! — Linda “Blessed Are The Peacemakers” Broussard (@lindajaniebrou1) February 17, 2020

Many responders accused Ivanka of only pretending to be a NASCAR fan, especially based on her response to the president’s slow limo laps around the track. Some felt like her tweet was half-heartedly pandering to a demographic she did not really understand.

Taxpayer Money

Yes, Ivanka, and how much did it costs the taxpayers to transport it to Daytona? https://t.co/BvD3bYdXYt — Patsy Louise Foster (@PatsyLouise1) February 16, 2020

Finally, a whole lot of users responded directly to Ivanka with questions about the president’s travel and security budget. They cited recent reports about the exorbitant costs of the president’s travel to Florida, where the Secret Service is reportedly charged for housing even in resorts that the president owns, such as Mar-a-Lago. According to a recent report by The Huffington Post, taxpayers have now spent an estimated $133.8 million on the president’s travel during his term.