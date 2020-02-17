Daytona 500: Hear Donald Trump's Message to Drivers Ahead of NASCAR Race

President Donald Trump delivered a message to Daytona 500 the drivers, ahead of the big NASCAR race on Sunday, and we now have audio of what he said. In a clip shared to Twitter by Fox Sports: NASCAR, the Commander-in-Chief said, "Drivers, this is President Trump, and it was an honor to open the Daytona 500. Have a phenominal day. Have a great race. Be safe. God bless you. We love you." Audio of the president's message can be heard below.

President @realDonaldTrump talks to the drivers on the radio before the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/pTZFuPn2Ec — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020

Many NASCAR fans have since commented on the clip, with one writing, "@Potus Making new strides and doing things never done before......keep it going!!"

"Could you imagine being able to race your 1st ever #DAYTONA500 and then Nascar tells you oh by the way the presidents gonna drop by while you race and come wish u good luck on the radio before the race starts? Thats so cool," added another user.

I spent 33 years working in motorsports, 12 of those in NASCAR and I have never ever seen anything like this. President Trump thank you we love you! #DAYTONA500 #trump2020 — Annamarie Strawhand (@faithlanetv) February 16, 2020

"Well done President Trump, you have united so many Americans and refreshed their love for your country," commented someone else. "What an exciting day for those attending that great event today."

"I wonder what the viewership was for this. I've certainly never watched the Daytona 500 before and I saw many comments saying the same. It'll be interesting to compare to previous races," wondered one other user.

It was awesome❗️ Thank you for letting us hear❗️ the whole start of #DAYTONA500 was a tribute to our great nation @POTUS and God❣️🇺🇸❣️🇺🇸❣️🇺🇸❣️🇺🇸❣️🇺🇸❣️ — Barbara Santucci (@BarbESantucci) February 16, 2020

Not everyone was a fan of Trump being involved with the Daytona 500, however, as some expressed disapproval. "Call me when the Trump rally ends and the race begins," tweeted one frustrated fan.

"Thanks for making this lap so long you had to delay the race," quipped one more watcher, while a third critic offered, "This is the first year I refused to watch the race. I won't tolerate Fox giving a corrupt criminal and evil president a platform of normalcy. #boycott_fox."

Ultimately, the race ended up being rained out, and was scheduled to resume on Monday afternoon.