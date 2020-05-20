'Days of Thunder' Cast: Where Are They Now?

NASCAR has returned to action after the season faced suspension for two months over the coronavirus pandemic, and this week, one of the best racing films received an upgrade as Days of Thunder was released digitally in 4K Ultra HD. Days of Thunder was originally released on June 27, 1990, and featured a number of top stars, including Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman and Robert Duvall. Cruise played a young racer named Cole Trickle who was looking to make the jump from open-wheel racing to NASCAR. In the beginning, Trickle had struggles adjusting to the bigger NASCAR stock cars, but once he learns the new terminology and how to communicate with his crew, Trickle becomes a rising star. Along the way, Trickle gets into a rivalry with Rowdy Burns (played by Michael Rooker) and gets romantically involved with Dr. Clarie Lewicki (Kidman), who is a neurosurgeon. The film ends with Trickle winning the Dayton 500 after overcoming a number of odds. Here's a look at what the cast of Days of Thunder is up to now.

Tom Cruise - Cole Trickle Tom cruise .😎😎 pic.twitter.com/h3ubKaMMwo — Mujahid S (@MujahidS18) May 19, 2020 What is Tom Cruise up to? At the time Days of Thunder was released, Cruise was an established movie star, and that hasn't changed in the last 30 years. He has starred in a number of big-budget films, including the Mission Impossible franchise, the Jack Reacher franchise and American Made. He is set to star in Top Gun: Maverick, which is set to be released in December. He is also set to star in the seventh Mission Impossible film.

Nicole Kidman - Dr. Claire Lewicki I sometimes think about.......Nicole Kidman. 😔❤ pic.twitter.com/ah7JZa1u32 — Anne of Pak Cables (@Sarakasara17) May 12, 2020 Nicole Kidman married Cruise in 1990 after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder. They adopted two kids before getting divorced in 2001. Like Cruise, Kidman is now of the top stars in the world, earning four Academy Award nominations while winning one which was Best Actress for her role in The Hours in 2003. She was recently seen in the film Bombshell and starred in the TV series Big Little Lies with Reese Witherspoon.

Robert Duvall - Harry Hodge ROBERT DUVALL 89 today

The Godfather • The Outfit

Tender Mercies • True Grit

Colors • Apocalypse Now

The Chase • The Killer Elite

MASH • Eagle has Landed

Falling Down • Great Santini

Godfather Pt 2 • Badge 373

THX 1138 • Lonesome Dove

Lawman • Secondhand Lions pic.twitter.com/UKQJBzKGPN — PETER OXLEY (@oxley264) January 5, 2020 Before joining Days of Thunder, Robert Duvall was known for his roles in To Kill a Mockingbird, True Grit, MASH and The Godfather. He has not slowed down in the last 30 years, starring in the film Widows in 2018. He is also set to star in the upcoming film 12 Mighty Orphans with Martin Sheen and Luke Wilson.

Michael Rooker - Rowdy Burns The Crazy and the amazing

- Michael Rooker 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/FnHu78MHr4 — ᴢᴀɪɴᴀᴘ♡ ~ ʟᴏᴠᴇs ᴄᴀʀʏʟ❤ (@ZaiJeffMcReedus) May 19, 2020 Michael Rooker has put together a strong TV and movie career since Days of Thunder. He's known for playing Merle Dixon on The Walking Dead and the role of Yondu Udonta in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He is set to star in The Suicide Squad, which will be released in 2021.

Cary Elwes - Russ Wheeler Cary Elwes as Smelly Gabe pic.twitter.com/VlArYf4cII — Michael B. O'Connor #PercyJacksonDisneyPlus #OleIn (@Mikael000011) May 12, 2020 Cary Elwes was known for starring in The Princess Bride before Days of Thunder. He has been working steadily in Hollywood ever since, being featured in films, including Saw, Billionaire Boys Club and Black Christmas. He recently started in the Netflix series Stranger Things, playing the role of Mayor Larry Kline.

Randy Quaid - Tom Daland Rank these Randy Quaid roles: pic.twitter.com/XDJ8ygUR3k — Avid Indoorsman JT (@Jaberuski) April 22, 2020 Randy Quaid was well established before Days of Thunder and continued to work constantly afterward. He went on to star in films including Independence Day, Vegas Vacation, Not Another Teen Movie and Brokeback Mountian. He has slowed down the last few years as his last film was in 2009.