Davis Love III, PGA Tour Golfer, Loses Home in Intense Blaze

Professional golfer Davis Love III’s home on St. Simons Island, Georgia, caught on fire early Friday morning. The home was destroyed, but Love and his wife, Robin, were not injured in the incident. Love had lived in this house for more than 20 years.

According to a report by the Golf Channel, the Loves were at home when the fire began. They called emergency officials at 5:18 a.m. ET and three fire engines responded. However, they were unable to bring the fire under control. The original dispatch indicated that the blaze started in the garage. Although the fire is still under investigation by Glynn County Fire Rescue. Love told Golf.com that he has smoke inhalation but said that everyone was safe.

Video of fire that destroyed Davis Love III’s home earlier today. 🎥: Glynn County Fire Rescue pic.twitter.com/ExFgbth48r — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) March 27, 2020

“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we’re very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed,” Love said in a statement.

“We’re very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we’re keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis,” Love continued.

“We’ve been proud members of the St. Simons Island/Sea Island community for many years and will continue to be for many more. We appreciate all your thoughts and your prayers and your respect for our privacy.”

Many of Love’s fans were saddened to hear the news about the fire and the home being destroyed, but they also wanted to focus on what was important. As one individual wrote, “At least the Loves are safe. Homes can be rebuilt.” Several others commented about how they are relieved that no one was injured during the blaze.

According to Realtor.com, the 10,000-square-foot house has been on the market since 2013. The home was originally listed at $5.5 million, but the price has since been lowered to $4.475 million. The 21-time PGA Tour winner in Love also owns a home in Sun Valley, Idaho, where he spends time during the winter months.

The 55-year-old Love notched the first PGA Tour victory of his professional career in 1987 when he won the MCI Heritage Golf Classic. He won the PGA Championship in 1997.

(Photo Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)