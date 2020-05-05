David Beckham Joins Daniel Radcliffe and Other Stars for 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' Audio Reading

✖

Author J.K. Rowling is striving to provide entertainment for those remaining at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She has teamed up with the music streaming service Spotify in order to launch an audio recording of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." Several prominent figures will be joining this project, including former soccer star David Beckham.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this project will feature a different person reading each chapter of the beloved book. Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed Potter in the films, recorded the first chapter, "The Boy Who Lived." This chapter is now available on Spotify and Spotify Kids. A video recording can also be accessed on the Harry Potter at Home website.

Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one. And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator...⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome

As the teaser video shows, Beckham was dressed for the occasion. He had on a Harry Potter scarf and was seated in front of a roaring fire. Beckham also didn't skimp on his reading materials. Instead of a Kindle or another e-reader, he had a large, hardcover copy of the book.

Radcliffe and Beckham will also be joined by a list of guest readers. This includes Dakota Fanning and Claudia Kim; Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne; and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child actress Noma Dumezweni. Jeeves and Wooster star Stephen Fry, who read all of the series' audiobooks, will also be on hand for the project. The Harry Potter at Home hub also promises other surprise guests that will be along for the journey.

Rowling announced the Harry Potter at Home hub on April 1, which she is using as a way to provide entertainment for those at home. This site includes puzzles, quizzes, videos articles and more. Now the site will also have unique voices telling the tale of Potter's first year at Hogwarts.

"Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we're on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I'm delighted to launch http://harrypotterathome.com," Rowling wrote on Twitter This project was created in collaboration with Rowling's partners at Audible, OverDrive, Bloomsbury, Pottermore Publishing and Scholastic. The hub has since expanded and has become a popular destination for families remaining at home. This will continue with the new audio recordings provided by Radcliffe, Beckham and the other guest readers.