Dave Bautista Praises Mick Foley's Black Lives Matter Tweet: 'You’re in Good Company'

✖

Dave Bautista is all-in with the Black Lives Matter movement and just supported a WWE legend who is also all about racial quality. Mick Foley took to Twitter to post a Black Lives Matter graphic, which was similar to the old NWO logo, a popular wrestling group from the late 1990s. When Bautista saw the tweet, he sent a message to Foley, calling him a "good man" and "you're in good company.

It's no surprise to see Bautista showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement considering he has been outspoken about racial injustice ever since the death of George Floyd back in May. Shortly after Floyd's death, Bautista went to Instagram to demand change. "We the people demand change... we’re all together in this and we will not be doing this again in 10 years," he wrote. "We're too connected. We’re too united. And nobody is looking the other way any more because all lives can’t matter until #blacklivesmatter."

Lose followers gain love & respect. It’s a no brainer. You’re such a good man @RealMickFoley .. and you’re in good company. #onerace #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/b1e0SOlCPt — Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) July 28, 2020

One of the other things Bautista has done is get a couple of tattoos to support the movement. On his left hand, Bautista got the words "We the People" tattooed. On the right hand the former WWE superstar for the words "I can't breathe."

"Brothers and sisters! Be relentless in the pursuit of justice," Bautista wrote in a caption on Instagram. "Be unintimidated in the fight against oppression. We're here together to remind each other what we're fighting for. I want to forget but I won't let myself. There's too much at stake. Peace to everyone fighting for a dream."

Bautista, 51 is known for his work in films such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Avengers: Infinity War. However, he's also known for his work in WWE as he has won multiple championships. Bautista won the World Heavyweight Championship four times, the WWE Championship two times, and he's a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

As for Foley, he's considered one of the best to ever compete in a ring. Known as a hardcore pioneer, Foley won the WWF Championship three times, and he's an eight-time Tag Team Champion. Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.