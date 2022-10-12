Davante Adams Charged After Pushing Photographer During Monday Night Football Game

Davante Adams has been charged for pushing a photographer following the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs during Monday Night Football this week. As multiple outlets confirmed, the Kansas City Municipal Court records show that the Raiders wide receiver got a citation on Wednesday for pushing Ryan Zebley. He was charged with misdemeanor assault, and this comes after Zebley filed a police report for the incident.

Adams has apologized twice for pushing Zebley who went to the hospital for his injuries. "The victim is a photographer at the Chiefs/Raiders game," the Kansas City Police Department said on Tuesday, per ESPN. "At the end of the game, he was pushed to the ground causing injury. He made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police. The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening. The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives, upon completion they will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges."

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently shared his thoughts on the situation. "I support Davante wholeheartedly as a human being," McDaniels said. "As a person, he's a great guy. I know that was an unfortunate situation. We obviously don't want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He's very well aware of that. But I know the person; I don't think there was any intent behind it, on his part. But whatever [the NFL] asks of us, whatever they need from us, obviously we'll comply. But we're kind of in a wait-and-see [situation] at this point."

The citation states that Adams pushed Zebley with two hands "causing whiplash and headache," and a "possible minor concussion." Adams was frustrated as the Raiders lost to the Chiefs to fall to 1-4 on the year. But when speaking to reporters about the incident, the 29-year-old made no excuses for his actions.

"He ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground," Adams said. "So I want to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded so I want to apologize to him for that."