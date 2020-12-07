Darrell Green Discusses Why NFL Teams Are Having Issues With COVID-19 (Exclusive)

✖

The NFL is getting close to the end of the 2020 season but has had its share of problems during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens are two teams that had coronavirus outbreaks, and a number of players across the league have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington Football Team legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green recently spoke to PopCulture.com about why the league can't keep its protocols together.

"They have a strategy, they're not crazy," said Green, who is on the board of directors for Halodine an antiseptic solution to help battle the virus. "They test every day and do all the things they can do. The problem is we're into something we've never been in before. It brings into play dollars lost and revenue loss. ...Nothing was ever played from a pure sense of win and lose, live or die. Everything always had an extra caveat to it."

Green has been looking to get teams to use Halodine to help protect themselves during the season. He has given the product to the Washington Football Team and has had talks with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens. It's unknown if teams will use it during their process, but Green is confident the league will be able to get through these next few weeks without any big issues. However, the legendary cornerback believes one thing has to happen.

"I think they probably have to be open to opening it up for another week or two. I think everybody would be fine with that," Green said. "That would make sense. ...It's not their fault. They didn't create this pandemic. In terms of what they've done, at the end of the day, you would probably have to give them a solid winning grade. I think the gain/loss has been minimal if at all."

When it's all said and done, Green thinks pushing the season back a couple of weeks will be beneficial to the coaches, players and fans. "People would roll with the punches because this has been a roll with the punches year," Green stated. "We've seen everything you can think of in 2020. I'm 60 years old and I've seen stuff that I've never seen. ...I think we're all flexible, anybody who's still rigid, they are living under a rock."