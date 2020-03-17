Danica Patrick Reveals Rare Snap With Sister Brooke, and They Look Identical

Danica Patrick recently sent a message to her sister Brooke. Last week, Brooke celebrated her birthday and Patrick went to Instagram to show her some love. Patrick posted a photo of the two together and they look exactly the same.

“Happy birthday little sister, Oracle, best friend, amazing mom, glass half full, loving, honest, funny woman!” Patrick wrote. “You are the most beautiful I have ever seen you in all ways. Thank you for showing me how to wear my hair cool too!”

Brooke saw the post and she sent Patrick a message.

“Love you so much sis,” she wrote, “and your cute do!”

Fans also had a lot to say about the photo.

“Your sister is as pretty as you,” one person wrote.

“Two beauties! Happy Birthday!” another person wrote.

“Woow, she looks like you!!” a third fan added.

Patrick is known for her time in NASCAR as well as IndyCar. Earlier this month, Patrick revealed what she misses most about NASCAR on her podcast Pretty Intense.

“I miss that, like, part that I grew up loving, which was this sort of instant gratification part of going out, lap time, improving, finishing positions.,” she said according to For The Win. So that’s all really tangible numbers, and so, so many other things that I do, like everything now … there’s not that quick, instant gratification from, you know, 27 seconds to the next 27 seconds. So I do kind of miss that instant reward stuff that you had with progress of making the car handle better and finishing better. Things seem to take a little longer to turn the ship with these things. But I miss that. What else do I miss?

“Sometimes I do miss the feeling of, like, really going fast as far as like, handling that (expletive) and feeling really confident and comfortable and knowing that it was so on the edge. Yeah, that’s kind of a magical feeling. I don’t really get that. I try on the streets, but it’s tough.”

Patrick became the first woman to win an IndyCar series race as she came in first in the 2008 Indy Japan 300. She also recorded the highest finish for a woman in the Daytona 500 placing eighth in 2008. She is currently dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.