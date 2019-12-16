Danica Patrick Poses With Cheap Trick’s Daxx Nielsen While Supporting Aaron Rodgers

Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers needed a victory over the rival Chicago Bears in order to keep a stranglehold on the NFC North division. As it turns out, the veteran in Rodgers had a star-studded support group on hand to provide some motivation. Danica Patrick, Rodgers’ girlfriend, posted a photo on Instagram from Lambeau Field that showed her and Cheap Trick drummer Daxx Nielsen “enjoying” the cold weather.

“Frozen statues at Lambeau,” Patrick wrote in the caption of the photo. The projected weather for Sunday’s battle between the Packers and the Bears was bitterly cold with a projected high of 18 degrees.

Despite the cold weather, Rodgers and the Packers reigned victorious on Sunday afternoon. He threw one touchdown while running back Aaron Jones scored two on the ground. The defense held the Bears in check during their desperate final drive, ultimately delivering a last-second 21-13 win.

As a retired professional race car driver, Patrick could be viewed as one of the most famous figures to root for Rodgers on gameday. Although Nielsen is arguably just as famous. He is also a diehard Packers fan.

The musician showed his love for the Packers on Sunday when he was posting videos from the sidelines at Lambeau Field. He was among many others in Green Bay-branded clothing, and he was cheering as players ran onto the field. Patrick’s photo also showed the Cheap Trick drummer wearing some green and yellow of his own to root for the NFC North-leading franchise.

As he explained during a 2018 interview, Nielsen and Cheap Trick actually got their start playing in bars across the Midwest. The band from Illinois couldn’t get gigs in Chicago, so they went off to other cities to find an audience. One specific venue was the Pack and the Hounds, which was a top destination for residents of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“That was our place. I remember I used to knock the ceiling out of the place,” Nielsen said, per USA Today. “The stage was elevated a few feet or a foot or whatever, and … every time I would jump or something that ceiling was always in the way. So finally one day I just started jamming my guitar up in there and knocking the [panels] out. The owner wasn’t so thrilled, but the audience liked it.”

Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images