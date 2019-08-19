Watch Danica Patrick Submerge Herself in Ice Bath Before Workout

Danica Patrick just did something very “cool.” Last week, the former NASCAR star posted photos on her Instagram account that shows here submerging herself in an ice bath before she got ready for a workout. And based on the look of her reaction as soon as she entered the ice bath, the water was very cold, to say the least. However, once Patrick was able to settle in, she seemed fairly comfortable.

Volleyball star Gabrielle Reece was the one filming Patrick and it was her idea to get Patrick in the ice bath. However, Patrick said on her post that she almost didn’t go through with it.

“All week my sleep has been restless. Energy has been heavy,” Patrick wrote. “And so many people have thought the same. With that said….this morning I almost didn’t take @gabbyreece up on stopping by for a hot/cold session before I headed to a gym workout.

“I was busy dealing with podcast stuff and it was cloudy and I love having breakfast at home, oh and the ice is really cold!….. but I said – Suck it up buttercup, you’re not in Cali much longer! PLUS I thought it was the perfect way to move energy through the body on the day of a full moon.”

This is not the first time Patrick has put herself in an ice bath, earlier this month, Patrick posted a photo of here with Reese and Laird Hamilton getting very cold after spending 12 minutes in a sauna.

“This was a cool experience. I have never done an ice bath before but when in Rome!!!!…..or at @gabbyreece and @lairdhamiltonsurf house, that’s what you do,” Patrick wrote.

It’s a good thing Patrick was getting cold during the thick of summer because once the fall hits, Patrick is going to spending a lot of time in Green Bay, Wisconsin since her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers plays for the Green Bay Packers.

Earlier this month, Patrick was in Green Bay to watch the Packers practice and she shared a photo of her and Rodgers together once practice was over. Patrick and Rodgers have been dating since January 2018 and they have been a very strong couple since. The interesting thing is Patrick grew up a fan of the Chicago Bears, the Packers top rival. But now that Patrick is dating Rodgers, she’s all about the green and gold.