Albert Pujols Reportedly Finalizes Divorce

Albert Pujols has finalzied his divorce. According to RadarOnline, Pujols and his ex-wife, Deidre, are officially divorced, and the MLB legend walks away with his home in the Dominican Republic and a large car collection. The former couple will consult each other on all important issues involving their children. When it comes to custody, Deidre will have the kids for 70 percent of the time while Pujols will have them for 30 percent. He will pay Deidre $18,331 per month in child support and another $5,345 per month in adult child support for their daughter Isabella since she is unable to earn a living on her own.

Along with the home in the Dominican Republic, Pujols was awarded the home in Missouri as well as 50 percent interest in the couple's mansion in Orange County, and another 50 percent interest in a property in Kansas. For the vehicles, Pujols won the 2018 Chevy Suburban, 2016 Ford F450, 2018 McLaren 570, 2021 Cadillac Escalade, 50 percent interest in another Chevy Suburban and a 50 percent interest in the 2008 Polaris Deidre was awarded all of the parties' gym and fitness equipment, 50 percent of the proceeds from the Orange County home sale, 50 percent interest in the Kansas home, a 2019 GMC Yukon, 2019 Mercedes Benz, 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, and interest in 2 other vehicles.

In April 2022, Pujols filed for divorce after 22 years of marriage. Pujols shared the news shortly after Deidre had brain surgery to remove a tumor. "I've been asked a lot of questions over the past few days regarding what's been going on at home and sadly, after 22 years of marriage, I have made the decision to file for divorce from my wife, Deidre," Pujols said in a statement released by his agent, Dan Lozano. "I realize this is not the most opportune time with Opening Day approaching and other family events that have recently taken place. These situations are never easy and isn't something that just happened overnight."

Pujols, 43, announced his retirement from baseball after the 2022 season. In his career, Pujols played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers and won three NL MVP awards and two World Series titles. He also tallied 704 career home runs, the fourth-most in MLB history.