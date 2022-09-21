Dallas Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs Reacts to Being Ranked Among 25 Best Players in NFL (Exclusive)

Trevon Diggs has emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Before the 2022 season kicked off, the NFL Network ranked the 100 best players in the league, and Diggs, who plays for the Dallas Cowboys, came in at No. 23 and No. 3 among cornerbacks behind J.C. Jackson and Jalen Ramsey. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Diggs shared his reaction to being ranked among the best players in the league, which was voted among the players.

"It lets you know what your peers think about you," Diggs exclusively told PopCulture. "I feel like that's the highest accolade that we can get because a lot of things are... I'm not taking anything away from the fans, but a lot of things are just fan-based, people voting. And depending on how big your fan base is, you could easily get into stuff. But this being really organic and really just from the heart and from experiences. People plan against you and plan with you and know how it is. Because we know how the NFL is. We know how hard the NFL is. So, just hearing that from my peers, it makes me feel a little better than other things."

Diggs finished the 2021 season with 52 tackles, 21 passes defended and an NFL-best 11 interceptions with two returned for touchdowns. Of the 11 interceptions Diggs recorded, seven were registered in the first six games of the season, which tied Rod Woodson's NFL record. His breakout season in 2021 led to him being named to the All-Pro First Team and his first Pro Bowl.

The 2020 season was strong for Diggs as he tallied 58 tackles, 14 passes defended and three interceptions. But the 24-year-old said everything slowed down for him at the end of 2020, leading him to have a strong 2021 campaign. "So, me coming in next year, I'm like, I know what to expect. I know how everything is now," Diggs said. "I dropped quite a few interceptions my rookie season as well, too. So, now, I just know how to capitalize on my opportunities when they come. They rarely come, so when they come, you got to make it. And just going out there and competing, the game slowed down a lot for me now, and I'm having fun with it."