Former Dallas Cowboys and San Francsico 49ers Star Aldon Smith Receives Jail Sentence

Aldon Smith will be spending some time behind bars. According to TMZ Sports, the former NFL star linebacker was sentenced to a year in jail inside a Northern California courtroom on Friday after pleading no contest to a felony DUI charge stemming from a 2021 incident in Redwood City, California. Prosecutors told TMZ Sports that Smith was remanded into custody after the hearing and will begin his sentence immediately. Smith also received five years of supervised probation.

Smith, who played for the San Francsico 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, was initially arrested on Dec. 6, 2021, after police claimed he rear-ended a truck that was stopped at a stop sign on a freeway off-ramp. When police arrived on the scene, Smith appeared intoxicated, according to the report. They also claimed the 33-year-old had marijuana in his pocket, and there were empty bottles of vodka and run in his vehicle.

The person Smith hit suffered multiple injuries, and the former All-Pro linebacker was charged with one felony count of drunk driving causing injury. In January, Smith cut a deal to close out the case as he was facing up to a 16-month sentence in prison.

The last time Smith played in the NFL was in 2020 when he was with the Cowboys. He played in all 16 regular season games and recorded 48 tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries. He joined the Cowboys in 2020 after spending 2015, 2016 and 2017 with the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders). However, Smith didn't play in 2016 and 2017 as he was suspended by the NFL for a hit-and-run incident that happened in August 2015. Smith was released by the Raiders in March 2018.

The 49ers selected Smith at No.7 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He made the All-Rookie Team after tallying 37 tackles, 14 sacks and four passes defended. Smith had a breakout year in 2012 after posting 66 tackles, 19.5 sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles. His play that season led to him making his first Pro Bowl and being named to the All-Pro First Team. In 2014, Smith was suspended by the NFL for nine games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He was released by the 49ers in 2015 following an arrest for his third DUI.