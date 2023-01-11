Arrest Warrant Issued for Dallas Cowboys Player for Reckless Driving

A Dallas Cowboys player was involved in a car accident last month and is now facing the consequences for it. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Plano (Texas) Police Department issued an arrest warrant for linebacker Sam Williams for reckless driving, and he has been contacted by authorities. Archer said there is no plan to arrest Williams, but he was contacted to turn himself in and his bond will be set at his arraignment.

Williams, 23, slammed his black Corvette into another vehicle on Dec. 22. He was sent to the hospital and wrote on Twitter later that night, "I'm okay everyone so is the other person that was involved." The accident happened the day before the Cowboys took on the Philadelphia Eagles that following Saturday. Williams didn't play in the game, and before the team decided to not play him, team owner Jerry Jones said he was not dealing with any serious injuries.

"I haven't talked to him, but I do know that from the standpoint of the wreck, I think it's fair to say that he's okay," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan at the time. "Now, I say that without having talked with him or frankly analyzed to the extent of his injuries. But they were discussing whether or not he could play (Saturday) or not. So, that maybe gives you an idea of the status of the injury. But it would be purely a concussion question. I don't have that. I don't know where he sits and don't know anything other than the timing of the accident got him within a pretty sensitive time frame of playing in this game this week, because we do need him."

Williams spoke to reporters a few days after the accident and said he was "thankful" to be alive. "You're looking at the [totaled] car like, man, but God works in mysterious ways," he said, per TMZ Sports. "I know He has something in store for me." Williams played in the team's final two games of the regular season and finished the year with 22 tackles, 10 tackles for loss four sacks and three fumble recoveries. The Cowboys are now getting ready for their playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers which will take place on Monday, Jan. 16.