Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Russell Gage Hospitalized During Game Against Dallas Cowboys

Russell Gage was sent to the hospital during Monday Night Football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver took a hard hit to the neck during the final minutes of the playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Gage tried to get up but couldn't, leading to the medical staff taking the field and checking in on him. They stayed on a field for a few minutes before taking Gage off the field in a gurney, according to ESPN.

On Tuesday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Gage was kept in the hospital overnight for testing and observation after "suffering a neck injury and concussion." Gage had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing." The Buccaneers said Gage is expected to leave the hospital on Tuesday.

Gage went to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to give an update on his condition. "I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I just wanted to let you all know that I'm doing great and in great spirits! Thank you!" Gage wrote. Along with the Gage injury, the Buccanneers lost to the Cowboys 35-14 and are eliminated from the playoffs.

Gage, 26, joined the Buccaneers this season after spending the last four years with the Atlanta Falcons. In 13 games for the Buccaneers this year, Gage caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns. When Gage joined the Buccaneers, he impressed many people, including Bowles.

"Gage has really been the one to stand out," he said during Buccaneers training camp in July, per the team's official website. "I don't think we've covered him [on a route] yet. He's been doing a good job the past couple of days. Again, we're out of pads, but he's a guy that flashes and shows quickness and fluidity and everything else that I've seen the past two days."

Gage was happy to be out on the field with guys line quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones, who was also with Gage when they were both with the Falcons. "It helps so much just being out there on offense, learning what Tom does, what he expects out of me and just kind of hitting the ground running," Gage said. "Playing and getting that experience with guys is always the best way to learn and to get ahead of the game, ahead of the system. That's been the biggest thing so far, I think."