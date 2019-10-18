Dallas Cowboys Alum Marion Barber Arrested in Texas

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber could be facing some jail time in the near future. According to the Dallas Morning News, Barber was arrested in Texas on Wednesday morning. He was booked into the Denton County jail on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief that stemmed from an incident back on July 2018. Dallas Morning News didn’t have details of the incident, but he is facing one year in jail and a fine of $4,000.

TMZ was able to obtain court documents and it stated that Barber intentionally damaged vehicles by striking them with his body. One of the cars was owned by Amita Kafle and the other car was owned by Tami Smith.

This is not the only issue Barber has dealt with since leaving the NFL after the 2011 season. In 2014, the former Cowboys running back was taken to the hospital for a “mental evaluation.” Officers arrived at his home after being called and it was determined he needed to go to the hospital instead of jail.

“It’s one of those unfortunate situations,” Thad Penkala a spokesperson for the police department said at the time. “We get to those all the time: Officers determine this person may need help more than we can provide at the time, and that’s the best way to take care of it.”

Barber was drafted by the Cowboys back in 2005 in the fourth round from Minnesota. During his rookie season, Barber rushed for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games. His most notable season was 2007 when he recorded 1,257 yards and 12 total touchdowns which led to him being named to the Pro Bowl. From 2007-2009, Barber recorded over 1,000 total yards and at least seven total touchdowns each year. He joined the Chicago Bears in 2011 and posted 422 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. After the 2011 season, Barber announced his retirement.

“I want to thank everyone who gave me the opportunity to play, and I’m very thankful to have had the chance to suit up for two of the NFL’s most storied organizations.”

“I want to thank everyone who helped me become a better player,” Barber said. “I owe a lot to a lot of coaches, and am also very grateful to the owners and organizations I played for. Last but not least, I want to thank the fans for the support and inspiration they gave me,” Barber said according to NFL.com.