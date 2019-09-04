Cowboys Fans React to Ezekiel Elliott Landing in Dallas and Saying He’s Been Ready

With Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott likely to land a new contract extension in the very near future, the immediate concern has become whether or not he “is ready” to take his full workload during the season-opening battle with the New York Giants. Well, Zeke provided a semblance of an answer on Tuesday afternoon when he arrived back in Dallas. While taking photos with fans, Zeke was asked if he was ready to rejoin his teammates. He simply responded with “I’ve been ready.”

Now, this doesn’t exactly answer the question as to whether or not he is ready to see the bulk of the carries, but it does reinforce the belief that Elliott loves his Cowboys teammates and always wanted to be back with them as the season approached. There was just the complex matter of the contract negotiations standing in his way.

Zeke breaking his silence as he arrived back in Dallas was guaranteed to bring about a wide variety of reactions, and the internet did not disappoint. Twitter was full of users either criticizing Zeke for his holdout or thanking the Lord above that he was set to rejoin the team in time for the crucial NFC East battle.

Of course, the overwhelming number of responses simply focused on being happy that the holdout was coming to an end. Love or hate his strategy, the Cowboys fans simply want Zeke back in the building and proving why he is deserving to be the highest-paid running back in the league.

Cowboy fans rn pic.twitter.com/REEM23VO6e — EA Sooner Than Soon 😅 (@brooks_english) September 3, 2019

Zeke is back, and the sun is shining. That’s what matters to one Cowboys fan. Yes, the deal still hasn’t technically been agreed upon, but that’s not as important. Right now, the pressing thing is to simply count the blessings and be happy that the holdout is nearly over. That being said, it’s difficult to determine if Divine Intervention played a role in Zeke returning to Dallas.

Zeke, you have some serious rebuilding to do. Go get me 100 yds this week & a TD or 2 and I’ll forgive you. Ok You’ve twisted my arm welcome back 21🤣😂🤣 — Scott Socrates (@SocratesScott) September 3, 2019

Zeke’s holdout was a maneuver that clearly angered a lot of Cowboys fans. There was a vocal minority as recently as Tuesday morning that was calling for him to be traded to another team because he wouldn’t honor his rookie contract. Did these comments burn bridges?

At this point, the answer is unclear, but one fan is willing to forgive and forget that the holdout ever happened, provided Zeke puts on a dominant performance against the Giants.

Whether or not Zeke’s contract extension was pursued in the best manner is regardless at this point. He is back in Dallas and negotiating with the team. A deal is imminent, and the belief is that Zeke will be the highest-paid running back in the league in a matter of hours.

At this point, all some Cowboys fans want to do is simply sit back and applaud his decision to leave Cabo. Hearing Zeke say that he’s been ready to rejoin the team is just a bonus.

Been ready? Look like he just got back from the same beach tom hanks was stranded on in cast away for all them years — derrick mcdonald (@justater) September 3, 2019

Elliott can’t catch a break, but not in the way that you would expect.

Yes, there are many fans that are angry at his holdout taking so long, and there is another sect that is upset about him missing preseason games. Both of those viewpoints were expected. However, the strangest reaction to Zeke breaking his silence was the wave of criticism toward his appearance. Apparently, his beard and haircut were both severely disliked by some fans.

Jerry gonna break the bank for dude with a nose ring. — Joanie Pepperoni (@beachbod76) September 3, 2019

Once again, Zeke’s physical appearance has become one of the biggest talking points on Tuesday afternoon. Yes, his holdout is nearly over and a massive contract extension is on the way.

For some reason, those details are far less important than the fact that Zeke has a different haircut and a nose ring. Both are unacceptable to certain Cowboys fans. Some people pick surprising hills to die on.

My fantasy risk is about to pay off! — Vikes for Life (@Vikesfor_Life) September 3, 2019

While Elliott has been in Cabo as part of his holdout, there have been hundreds of thousands of fantasy football leagues around the country taking part in the time-honored tradition of selecting players to lead their rosters in 2019.

As the fourth-rated running back on the list, per Matthew Berry of ESPN, Zeke has been oft-discussed. Was he worth the risk of a pick, or would he copy Le’Veon Bell and sit out for the entire season? Well, the answer was provided by Zeke himself on Tuesday afternoon, and fantasy managers are overjoyed.

I ain’t celebrating till I get the notification saying he signed — LFG! (@Tyler_Eddins) September 3, 2019

Elliott is back in Dallas! Time to pop the champagne and crank up the Justin Timberlake, a la Jerry Jones.

Well, maybe pump those brakes just a bit. Yes, it’s a very positive sign that Zeke is back in town and willing to talk to fans about his contract, but the deal hasn’t been signed yet. There is still work to be done, and the negotiations could fall apart once again. It’s important to remember those details.

Cowboys not making playoffs for the next eight years 👏👏👏👏 — Mista Meatballs (@Carter00788954) September 3, 2019

When NFL teams go all out to keep a star player happy, the news is generally met with trepidation. Yes, there is some excitement surrounding the fact that the fan-favorite will be remaining with the team for the foreseeable future, but there is equal concern about the ability to bring in free agents and sign youngsters to better contracts.

Is the team mortgaging the future for immediate happiness? That is a concern with the Elliott contract, especially for a multitude of fans and haters alike.

Overrated — David 🦈 (@Hadagoodsnooze) September 3, 2019

Elliott clearly views himself as the top running back in the league, and the stats are helping confirm that belief. However, not all football fans agree with this assessment. There are many that think Todd Gurley, Saquon Barkley, and Christian McCaffrey are all better than Zeke, but he has the benefit of playing behind a wildly impressive offensive line as part of America’s Team.

Do these factors help paint a picture of Zeke that isn’t entirely accurate? Some football fans don’t understand the hype surrounding the former fourth overall pick.

Bookmark this tweet. He will be out with an injury for the rest of season by week 3. Bet. — ㅤ🚫 (@OmahaKid95) September 3, 2019

One of the biggest concerns about Zeke holding out for a new contract is the unforeseen consequences. Namely, arriving for a game in less-than-amazing shape and immediately suffering an injury to end his season. Something similar happened to Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew back in 2012 when he held out for a new deal.

The man known as Pocket Hercules suffered a foot injury in late October and didn’t play another snap for the rest of the year. It was never truly determined if the holdout played a role in this injury, but it’s worth considering when Elliott takes his first carry of the season.