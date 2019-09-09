Dallas Cowboys Star RB Ezekiel Elliott Trends on Twitter During Sunday’s Giants Game, Fans Erupt Online

Ezekiel Elliott was back in action on Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys‘ season opener against the New York Giants and helped the team come away with a 35-17 win. The star running back finished the afternoon with 13 carries for 53 yards and one touchdown. He has also had one reception for 10 yards in the win.

It’s no surprise to see Elliott not get as many carries as he normally would considering he didn’t practice with the team during training camp as he was holding out for a new contract. However, Elliott was training in Cabo, so he was able to be a weapon for the Cowboys on Sunday.

Once Elliott gets in game shape, he will be one of the best running backs in the league. And if that happens, the Cowboys have a chance to make a run at the Super Bowl.

Touchdown Run

And Ezekiel Elliott gets in on the touchdown-fest, with his longest run of the day! #DALvsNYG #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/a9QSJcZLCX — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) September 8, 2019

Here’s a look at Elliott’s touchdown run which put the game away for the Cowboys. In the caption, Tom wrote, “And Ezekiel Elliott gets in on the touchdown-fest, with his longest run of the day!”

The good news for Elliott is he did not have to carry the offense since Dak Prescott threw for four touchdowns in the win. So it was a smooth day for the All-Pro back.

Cook and Elliott

Dalvin Cook + Ezekiel Elliott in #SFB9 has me PUMPED. — Mark Wemken (@MarkWemken) September 8, 2019

This fan is loving Elliott and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook back in action. The fan said, “Dalvin Cook + Ezekiel Elliott in #SFB9 has me PUMPED.”

Cook had a big day for the Vikings on Sunday, rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the 28-12 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Cook and Elliott will battle later on in the season as the Vikings and Cowboys face each other on Nov. 10.

The Best

You are the best Zeke 💙💙💙💙🏈🔥🔥🔥🏈🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/bm0QYe3Nq5 — Shell Morris (@ShellMorris5) September 8, 2019

This fan had a message for Elliott as she was watching him in action. The fan said, “You are the best Zeke,” and she followed it up with heart, fire and football emojis.

It’s clear fans love Elliott because of what he brings to the table. But they are also happy he will be with a member of the Cowboys for the next eight seasons.

You Already Know

When Elliott was playing on Sunday, one fan had to make a statement about him. He said, “That’s [Ezekiel Elliott], but you already know him.”

He probably said this when he scored the touchdown to close out the game for Dallas. Once Elliott gets into the right shape, there will be more touchdowns coming his way this year.

Call the Fire Department

Someone call the Arlington Fire Department. The Cowboys are are on fire!!!!!!! — Lloyd Justin (@LloydJustin4) September 8, 2019

This fan was worried about the Giants because Elliott and the Cowboys were beating them so bad. Lloyd said, “Someone call the Arlington Fire Department. The Cowboys are on fire!!!!!!!”

Again, it’s only the first week of the season so there’s a lot of football left to be played. But the way the Cowboys beat the Giants could be a good sign for them this season.

Production with Limited Reps

Hello, Ezekiel Elliott. With just three practices (one padded), the newly-minted highest-paid running back in NFL history scored on a 10-yard run to give the Cowboys a 35-10 lead against the New York Giants in the third quarter. Elliott has 13 carries… https://t.co/cs08sa1LiH — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 8, 2019

Todd Archer of ESPN was impressed with the way Elliott looked considering he had limited reps in practice. Archer said, “Hello, Ezekiel Elliott. With just three practices (one padded), the newly-minted highest-paid running back in NFL history scored on a 10-yard run to give the Cowboys a 35-10 lead against the New York Giants in the third quarter. Elliott has 13 carries for 53 yards.”

Support is Real

Because of what Elliott has done the last three seasons, his fan support is one of the best in the league. As you can see in the photo, everyone is wearing an Elliott jersey while watching him in action.

The hope is Elliott can get strong throughout the year so he can be the running back has been since 2016.

Eating at the Game

Inject Dak Prescott td passes, Amari Cooper touchdown catches, Ezekiel Elliott touchdown runs and Dallas Cowboy wins straight into my veins. Luckily I had a dose of each today. 1-0 TO START THE SEASON BABY. COWBOY NATION. WE SENT THE NEW JERSEY GIANTS BACK HOME WITH AN L. pic.twitter.com/stdsdoFVfV — Alex Robert Friedman (@Alex_Friedman31) September 8, 2019

This fan attended the game and he was able to see Elliott score live. He showed him doing Elliott’s eating celebration and he said, “Inject Dak Prescott TD passes, Amari Cooper touchdown catches, Ezekiel Elliott touchdown runs and Dallas Cowboy wins straight into my veins. Luckily, I had a dose of each today. 1-0 TO START THE SEASON BABY. COWBOY NATION. WE SENT THE NEW JERSEY GIANTS BACK HOME WITH AN L.”