Dallas Cowboys DL Antwaun Woods Arrested on Drug Charges

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Antwaun Woods was arrested in Frisco, Texas on Tuesday evening and charged with marijuana possession, as well as tampering with evidence according to the Dallas Morning News. He was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and according to the Fisco police, is no longer in custody.

The reason why Woods was stopped by police is unknown at this time and the Cowboys have yet to comment on the matter. But Frisco police said Woods was charged with possession of marijuana, which weighed more than two ounces but less than four. Woods, 26, will not play in Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bears because he’s dealing with an MCL sprain.

This isn’t the first injured Cowboys defensive lineman to be arrested for drug charges this season. In November, Daniel Ross was taken into custody for marijuana possession as well as possession of an unlawful weapon and this incident also happened in Frisco, Texas, which is home to the Cowboys headquarters. Ross is currently on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury.

Woods has played in eight games this year and has recorded 15 tackles and one fumble recovery. This is his third year in the NFL and he spent his first year as a member of the Tennessee Titans. He signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent from USC in 2016 and played in one game that year.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com predicted that Woods would be drafted in the seventh round or be signed as an undrafted free agent because he doesn’t have the size to be an elite nose tackle.

“Burly from his knees to his neck, Woods was a rock-­steady contributor for the Trojans this year after injuries and inconsistency hampered him in the past,” Zierlein wrote. “With that said, he lacks the size and run­-stuffing element teams look for from nose tackles. Woods had a good week of practice at the NFLPA game, but will need to find a high­-end play trait he can lean on as a pro.”

This is the last thing the Cowboys need right now. They have lost their last two games and they are currently 6-6 on the year. They are in first place in the NFC East, but in order to reach the playoffs, the Cowboys can’t afford any more losses this month.