Former Dallas Cowboys Defensive Lineman Josh Brent Tased, Arrested for Public Intoxication

Josh Brent, former Dallas Cowboys player, was tased and arrested by police on Sunday in a Wendy’s parking lot.

Brent was taken into custody at a fast food restaurant in Coppell, Texas, according to a report by The Daily Mail. The arresting officers said that the 31-year-old NFL player was publicly intoxicated and resisting arrest. Bystanders took video footage, apparently showing Brent trying to evade the police.

The video showed the police holding Brent up against a wall outside of Wendy’s. As they tried to subdue him, he broke free of their grasp and backed up towards the street. Two of the officer rushed Brent, who ducked out of the way of their handcuffs. The third officer cut him off, and when he got an opening he fired a taser at Brent, finally taking him down.

MORE: Fmr Cowboy Josh Brent arrested and tased by CoppellPD. Video taken by someone inside Wendys shows the incident. Witness says he was telling people to Google him. He was wearing Cowboys pants and no shirt or shoes. Police called for welfare chk, he was intoxicated @wfaa pic.twitter.com/ZUDNH1VxyW — Bradley Blackburn (@BLBlackburn) June 30, 2019



Witnesses said that Brent was sitting in the grass outside of Wendy’s with no shirt or shoes on, talking to himself. Police were called for a simple wellness check, but when they arrived they decided that he was not safe.

“I’m a Cowboy, you can google me, I’m Josh Brent,” he reportedly told police.

A spokesperson for the department said that Brent “became uncooperative with the officers by resisting the officer’s attempt to be handcuffed.”

Brent played for the Dallas Cowboys for four seasons as a defensive lineman. He has a criminal history as well, having been arrested for a drunk driving incident in 2012. At the time, he crashed at 110 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone in a Texas suburb. Brent’s teammate, Jerry Brown Jr. was in the car as well, and he died when the car overturned.

Brent was charged with intoxication manslaughter in relation to Brown’s death. His blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.18% — more than twice the legal limit. Brown was just 25 years old.

Brent was found guilty in 2014, and sentenced to 180 days in jail followed by 10 years of probation. Meanwhile, Brown’s mother sued Brent and the Beamers nightclub, claiming that Brent had been over-served before the crash. A jury found both Brent and Beamers each 48% liable, forcing Brent to pay damages to Brown’s estate.

The lawsuit initially sought $95 million in damages. This past December, Brent was ordered to pay a $25 million judgement to the Brown family, finally putting the issue behind him. Still, judging by this latest arrest, it appears that Brent has more issues to work out.

The NFL has not commented on Brent’s arrest. The former football star is 31 years old.