Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Wife Amy Honors His Late NASCAR Star Father With Portrait, and Daughter Isla Loves It

Dale Earnhardt Jr. just got a great gift from his wife, Amy. On Instagram, Earnhardt shared a photo that includes a painting of his late father, Dale Earnhardt and his daughter, Isla, seems to like it. Earnhardt. Jr. wrote: “Wife got me this amazing piece of art by [Sean Wales] for my birthday. Isla loves it too.”

That led to fans showing their love for the Instagram post through the comments section. “This is so cool! Isla is so adorable. Happy Birthday on Thursday. Have an Amazing Day,” one fan wrote, while another added, “That’s Beautiful! And Isla is absolutely adorable here as she is in all her pictures.”

More fans continued to comment on the post with one saying, “Her position next to his image makes him look like a fireman. Had to do a double-take. Beautiful piece,” while another added, “Isla and her twin. She’s like an adorable little girl version of Sr. Such a cool gift.”

Earnhardt Sr. was one of the best drivers in his generation. He won the Winston Cup Series seven times, which ties him with Richard Petty for the most all-time. He won a total of 76 Winston Cup races and his biggest win was in 1998 when he won the Daytona 500 for the first time.

Unfortunately, the Daytona 500 would be the last race for Earnhardt Sr. as he passed away while taking part in the event in 2001. He was in an accident in the final lap of the race where he hit the outside wall of the track head-on. Doctors said Earnhardt died instantly of blunt force trauma and he also suffered a basilar skull fracture.

As for Earnhardt Jr., he was able to put together a successful career after retiring from racing full-time in 2017. He was able to win the Busch Series twice and he won the Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014. Jr. is one of the most beloved figures in NASCAR history as he’s been named the organization’s Most Popular Driver Award from 2003-2017.

This past summer, Earnhardt and his family avoided tragedy as they were involved in a plane crash in Tennessee. Earnhardt, Amy and Isla were able to evacuate the plane after the crash and nobody was seriously hurt. The only person who was taken to the hospital was Earnhardt as he suffered a few minor injuries.