Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Rare Photo of Daughter Isla Has NASCAR Fans Gushing

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave fans a slice of joy with his latest Instagram photo featuring daughter Isla. Not only was the adorable photo a rare look at the NASCAR star’s family life, but it also stood as a tribute to racing legend Bobby Allison.

While the caption of the photo was mostly about Allison and his legendary career, with Earnhardt singling out 1976 for the shirt, the fans were focused on the driver’s sweet daughter.

“Precious, bro. Live these sweet moments. We don’t know it in the moment, but long days become short years,” ESPN’s Marty Smith wrote in a comment. “Love y’all.”

“Beautiful little girl. Happy for you and your family. Enjoy [these] days time flies past,” another fan wrote.

“Such a precious little girl you and Amy have,” a second fan added. “Thank you for sharing pictures of her.”

A lot of fans were struck by how cute the tiny Earnhardt was in the shirt, enjoying seeing her in her element.

“She is precious,” one wrote. “Love her little tee shirt.”

“That’s awesome, man! She sure is a determined little rounder. I got a kick out of her painting whatever she wanted in Amy’s story yesterday,” another fan added. “Your dad is in her face and her personality!”

“She is growing up so fast, she [beautiful] little princess,” a third mentioned.

Earnhardt did share another snap of his daughter earlier this month, giving fans another shock thanks to brother, Kerry holding his niece.

“Very cute little one,” another fan added. “And Kerry is a spitting image of his dad. Dale Sr.”

“So sweet. Gosh he looks just like your dad,” another dropped in.

“She’s a cutie. But I had to do a [triple] take of the gentleman holding her,” a third person added, shocked at just how much the brother looks like The Intimidator.

The positive family time and praise from fans is a nice change from the recent headlines featuring Earnhardt Jr. and his family. The NASCAR star and his family were involved in a startling plane accident where it burst into flames shortly after making a crash landing. He released a statement thanking fans and others for their well wishes and help after the incident.

“Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages, and prayer since last Thursday,” Earnhardt wrote at the time. “We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots, and our dog Gus. With respect to the investigation, we will not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident. I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel, and hospital staff. Lastly, Amy and I continue to be very appreciative of the privacy extended to us to process everything. It has been important to do that together and on our own time.”