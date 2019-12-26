Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gifts 1966 El Camino to Wife Amy for Christmas

Dale Earnhardt Jr. just gave the ultimate Christmas gift to his wife Amy. On Instagram, Amy revealed that Earnhardt gave her a 1966 El Camino. It was something Amy always wanted and Earnhardt was able to surprise her with one.

“By far the best gift I’ve ever received,” Amy wrote. “Yes y’all, @dalejr surprised me with a 1966 El Camino! I’ve wanted one for as long as I can remember. And It’s perfect! Momma must have been a VERY good girl this year! Thank you honey so much! I LOVE it! Now let’s go to HomeGoods and fill this baby up!”

A number of fans showed love for Amy’s new gift in her comments section. One fan wrote: “Jealous!! I love El Caminos… Merry Christmas!!”

“Lucky lady!” another fan wrote. “Dale very thankful to have you Momma and Isla! Nice ride!”

“You had me at El Camino!” another fan added. “Beautiful… Just gorgeous. How lucky you are! Merry Christmas.”

“He did very good!” another fan stated. “Only thing missing is black racing strips.”

It was a very interesting year for Earnhardt and his wife which included them being involved in a plane crash in August. The good news is the entire Earnhardt family was able to survive without any major injuries and Earnhardt was the only one who was taken to the hospital.

“Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages, and prayer since last Thursday,” Earnhardt said in his statement at the time. “We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots, and our dog Gus. With respect to the investigation, we will not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident. I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel, and hospital staff. Lastly, Amy and I continue to be very appreciative of the privacy extended to us to process everything. It has been important to do that together and on our own time.”

Earnhart left racing full-time in 2017. However, he takes part in one race per year and he recently finished in the top five at the Darlington Raceway back in September. Earnhardt is considered a racing legend as he won the Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014.