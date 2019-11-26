Dale Earnhardt Jr. and His Wife Amy Hit the Seas for Dolphin Watching With Their Kids

Since retiring from full-time racing in 2017, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been keeping busy by spending precious time with his family while also serving as a color commentator for NBC Sports. This has been evident in posts on social media as his wife, Amy, has documented various family trips and special moments. The latest example is a trip the family took to watch dolphins.

Sunday, Amy posted a series of photos, as well as a video, that showed a day out on the water with the Earnhardt family and some friends. They were given the opportunity to watch dolphins and enjoy some time on a boat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They [sic] keys are all about the water,” Amy Earnhardt wrote on Instagram. “Thanks @stevenkrieger121 and Whitney for taking us out! Dolphins were so awesome. Getting a a good family pic…not so awesome. We try.”

As it turns out, Amy may have been the only one who wasn’t satisfied with the photo. Earnhardt actually commented on the post and appeared to make it very clear that he was happy with his picture. “I don’t think I’ve ever been photographed better,” he wrote in response.

While he may have been joking about the quality of the photograph, Earnhardt appeared to be enjoying this time with his family. He has posted on social media in past months about how he enjoys time spent with Amy and their daughter, Isla. In fact, he even thanked NBC Sports for giving him a Saturday off so that he could spend time with his loved ones. He took advantage of this time away from NASCAR to go on a hayride.

Considering that the Earnhardt family was involved in an airplane crash in Tennessee back in August, it’s understandable that he is cherishing every possible moment with Amy and Isla.

Whether he is watching dolphins or simply capturing the photos of Isla referencing past NASCAR legends with her clothing, Earnhardt is enjoying these moments. Although one photo posted on social media did bring up allegations of candy theft after Earnhardt took Isla trick-or-treating.

Apparently, the retired racer was taking the Tootsie Rolls that were given to his daughter and enjoying them, which prompted her to keep one piece of candy out of Earnhardt’s reach.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images for Vera Bradley)