Impact Wrestling to Change Name in January

Impact Wrestling is changing its name at the start of 2024. Last week, the professional wrestling organization announced that Impact Wrestling will be called Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling starting at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event on Jan. 13, 2024. TNA was the name used for the promotion from 2004 to 2017 before renaming it Impact.

"We still hear the 'TNA' chants wherever we go," Impact Wrestling President Scott D'Amore said in a statement. "Fans have longed for TNA Wrestling, so that's what we're bringing back in 2024: TNA Wrestling, we're back!" Company officials confirmed that TNA Wrestling will have a new look, which includes larger venues and improvements to the ring.

TNA Wrestling RETURNS starting from Hard To Kill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/2qyaiDxvKI — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023

On Tuesday, D'Amore spoke to Tom Hannifan about the name change. "When I got here and took over the helm going into 2018, the company had gone through so much," he said, per Wrestling Observer. "It had been TNA Wrestling, then Impact Wrestling, then I think it might have briefly been TNA, then it was GFW, then it was Impact. Coming in, the last thing it needed was another name change. What it needed was to figure itself out. What it needed was stability, it needed consistency, it needed respectability. And we spent a lot of time under the Impact banner doing that. And I think we've proven ourself."

D'Amore continued: "But the fact is, when this company was formed, when this idea was first hatched — three men on a boat with Jeff and Jerry Jarrett and Bob Ryder — it was Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. That's what they were looking for. And I think that while we found that stability under the Impact banner, and very proud of that, I think what we now have is we're ready to go there and have our growth and our true success. Our true second golden era under our true name. TNA Wrestling."

TNA launched in 2002 and was originally called NWA: Total Nonstop Action. It was founded by the Jarretts and Ryder and is based in Nashville, Tennesee. Some of the notable wrestling stars who have competed in TNA are Kurt Angle, Drew McIntyre, Christian Cage, Sting, Mick Foley, Rob Van Dam, Jeff Hardy, A.J. Styles, Bobby Lashley and Kenny Omega.