Cris Cyborg Posts Tattoo-Filled ‘Dressed up and Ready to Go’ Photo After Being Released From UFC

Cris Cyborg was left high and dry when a date canceled on her on Friday, shortly after she was fired from the UFC. Cyborg was released from her contract by UFC president Dana White this week, and afterwards she found herself without plans for Friday night. She turned to fans for help.

“All dressed up and ready to go when my date suddenly cancels. Anyone know someone who might be interested?” Cyborg wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tweet accompanied a picture of Cyborg apparently taken from overhead, standing on a shadowy driveway. The fighter wore a long black gown that furled around her on the floor, with long sleeves but an open, backless design.

This gave fans a clear view of the intricate swirling tattoos across Cyborg’s back. Her skin was covered across the entire window left open by the dress, with detailed shading and faint colors visible. The tattoos crawled up her neck to her jaw line on one side, where her hair was tucked behind an ear to make it visible.

Cyborg’s followers assumed this tweet was a subtle reference to her UFC firing, responding with encouragements. They promised to follow her career wherever she might fight, assuming she did not get back in with White’s promotions. Some even suggested other federations where they thought she could do well, though none had the visibility of the UFC.

“When one door closes, another opens,” one fan advised. “I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

“I look forward to watching your fights no matter where you sign,” tweeted another.

Cyborg was dropped from the UFC after releasing a heavily-edited video of White on Friday. The fighter confronted White backstage after winning her fight against Felicia Spencer at UFC 240, demanding a rematch with the Women’s Featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. She also went after White for some alleged comments he made about her being “scared” of Nunes.

Before long, Cyborg had to come clean that the video was not completely accurate. She released a lengthy apology, admitting that fans deserved the whole truth. She and her YouTube team released the full video, showing that White was actually doing his best to encourage Cyborg in her tenacity.

Fans were split over the feud, as some still felt that Cyborg’s indignation was justified. Others expected more professionalism and courtesy outside of the ring. Either way, it seems we have not seen the last of Cyborg’s fighting days.