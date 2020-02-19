Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Responds to Rumors of Being Shot in Dallas: ‘Everything Good Over Here’

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper had to let everyone he’s doing just fine. There was a rumor circulating on social media that Copper was shot in the Dallas area. Cooper went to Instagram to tell his followers it’s “fake news” and he’s doing okay.

Amari Cooper on Instagram says all is well with him. @AmariCooper9 pic.twitter.com/TCJViLQWbs — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) February 19, 2020

The Dallas Police Department also announced that there was no reported shooting in the area that involved the Pro Bowl receiver.

There has been a tweet going viral that Amari Cooper has been shot in the Dallas area. We have NOT found any validity to that tweet occurring in the city of #Dallas. At this time, there has been NO shooting incident occurring in the city of Dallas. @ChiefHallDPD — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 19, 2020

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant went to Twitter to say he talked to Cooper and doesn’t understand why someone would make up a story like that.

“This world have some real messed up folks in it… coop just text me… I don’t get it.. why would anybody start a rumor like that??,” Bryant wrote. Weirdos seriously.”

This is very good news considering everything that has happened so far this year in the sports world. Cooper, who will be a free agent in March, is in the middle of contract negotiations with the Cowboys.

“I haven’t talked to my agent about the contract situation,” Cooper said earlier this year at the Pro Bowl per 247Sports. “I don’t want to rush it. I don’t think it’s something that’s imminent. I’m just taking it day by day.”

Cooper went on to say he wants to return to the Cowboys if everything works out.

“I do, I mean that whole-heartedly. I love Dallas,” Cooper said. “Just to have the opportunity to play on a different team, you see the changes and stuff like that. I feel like it’s home. I feel like I want to live there for a long time.”

Cooper started his career with the Oakland Raiders in 2015. He recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in his first two years in Oakland which led to him being named to the Pro Bowl both seasons. He was traded to the Cowboys in October of 2018 and helped the team reach the playoffs. In 2019, the Alabama alum recorded 79 receptions for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns.