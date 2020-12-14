Cowboys Vice President Says Mike McCarthy Will Be Team's Coach in 2021

✖

The Dallas Cowboys are tied for the worst record in the NFC (4-9) and head coach Mike McCarthy is taking a lot of heat. However, as much as fans don't like the job McCarthy is doing, he will be back with the team next season. Stephen Jones, Cowboys Executive Vice President appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Monday and revealed that they will not make a head coaching change this offseason.

"There will be absolutely no change with coach McCarthy. I am surprised someone would question these unprecedented situations that everybody's been in," Jones said. "On top of that, no one's making excuses, but we've had some challenges in the injury category. If you look at his track record, and his pedigree, he's consistently won year-in-and-year out. We have the utmost confidence this ship is going to be righted quickly. Mike's going to be the leader of this group. He's, certainly, a great head coach. I think we're going to see that going forward. He's accomplished a lot, and he's going to accomplish a lot more before it's all said and done."

The Cowboys hired McCarthy in January after a very strong run with the Green Bay Packers. A 4-9 start isn't something the Cowboys have planned, but the team has dealt with a number of injuries throughout the year, including quarterback Dak Prescott, who is out for the remainder of the season. But as bad things have been in Dallas, the team still has a shot to reach the playoffs as they are only two games behind the Washington Football team for the NFC East lead with three games remaining.

McCarthy became the Packers head coach in 2006 and led the team to an 8-8 record in his first year. In 2007, the Packers went 13-3 and lost to the New York Giants in the NFC Championship game. Three years later, McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers led the Packers over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. McCarthy and the Packers went on to win five consecutive NFC North titles and appear in two more NFC Championship games. He was fired with four games left in the 2018 season after the Packers posted a 4-7-1 record. Overall, McCarthy has won 129 regular-season games and 10 playoff games.